WICKED
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation

The director will move from Washington Heights to the Land of Oz.

Feb. 2, 2021  
Good news! According to Deadline, Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wicked movie.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Chu's other directorial credits include Crazy Riche Asians, Now You See Me 2, and Jem and the Holograms.

He writes in a recent tweet: "Thank you to Marc Platt, Stephen, Winnie, and Universal Pictures for trusting me to translate this incredible story for all of the fans and future fans of Elphaba and Glinda. I will protect this vigorously and hopefully bring a few new surprises along the way. So... who wants to be Elphaba and Glinda?"

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The stage production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.


