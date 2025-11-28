JUST IN TIME Standby Matt Magnusson Makes 'Bobby Darin' Debut

Broadway standby, Matt Magnusson, is making his debut in the leading role of 'Bobby Darin' in today's performances of the hit musical, Just in Time.

The actor, who normally stands by for a number of roles in the show, stepped in for star Jonathan Groff for Act 2 of this afternoon's matinee and will perform the full evening performance.

Matt has been seen on Broadway in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, his Off-Broadway credits include Hound Dog at Ars Nova. Regional work includes Jersey Boys and Mr. Holland’s Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse, Grease at the Elgin and Wintergarden, Floyd Collins at La Mirada Performing Arts Center, Spring Awakening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, and American Idiot and Ring of Fire at Fireside Theatre. His television appearances include Law & Order: SVU and more.

Tickets are now on sale for performances of Broadway’s Just in Time through Sunday, February 22, 2026, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”