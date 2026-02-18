JUST IN TIME Will Announce Interim 'Bobby Darin' Tomorrow

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will star as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated smash hit musical Just in Time beginning April 21, 2026.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026. A replacement to cover performances between Groff and Jordan has not yet been announced, but the news will come tomorrow, February 19.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).