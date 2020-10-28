Ali Ewoldt, Shereen Pimentel and More Set for New York Theatre Barn's November Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET.

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, the live 45-minute series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

November 4, 2020 @ 7PM ET

Ramona

Music and Lyrics by Nevada Lozano

Based on the novel by Helen Hunt Jackson

Featuring live performances by Amanda Robles (BSC's Into The Woods) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story)

Based on the classic novel by Helen Hunt Jackson, Ramona tells the story of an orphan girl growing up on a Mexican hacienda in Southern California in the 1850s. She falls in love with a Native American ranchero, and together they journey across the new U.S. state in search of a place to call home. With a blend of American, Native American and Mexican musical styles, Ramona is an epic love story set during one of the most violent, tumultuous times in American history.

Johnny & The Devil's Box

Book, Music and Lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman

Music Supervision by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen)

Choreography by Jennifer Jancuska (Hamilton)

Dramaturgy by Anika Chapin (Goodspeed Opera House)

Featuring performances by Annabelle Fox and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (The Robber Bridegroom, SeaWife)

Johnny & the Devil's Box tells the story of Johnny Baker, a young man who believes he's the best fiddler that ever was, and aims to prove it. However, another fiddler who haunts the hills of North Georgia disagrees, the Devil himself. Now, Johnny must contend with the threat of the law, the hypocrisy of the church, young love and tempting fame as he navigates the balance between responsibility and pride. Johnny & the Devil's Box proclaims the immense power of music to heal broken communities and relationships when we put aside our pride and join hands in jubilant song and dance.

November 18, 2020 @ 7PM ET

Broken Ground

Book and Lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away)

Music and Lyrics by Jason Ma (Gold Mountain, Miss Saigon)

Originally commissioned by Village Theatre (Robb Hunt, Executive Producer, Jerry

Dixon, Artistic Director, Brandon Ivie, Associate Artistic Director)

Featuring performances by Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I) and Jonny Lee Jr.

Taking place in 1912 on the cusp of a new era for China, Broken Ground tells the story of 18-year old Xuě Lán, as she sets out on the path created for her by tradition and her family to marry a young soldier. Still grieving the recent loss of her mother and twin brother and yearning to make peace with the new life before her, she seeks guidance from both Guān Yīn, the goddess of compassion, and the spirit of her mother. Transported to another space and time of an ancient myth via an embroidered story in NüShū, the centuries-old writing system created by and only for women, Xuě Lán connects to her mother's wishes for her and discovers that she can indeed find happiness by both speaking her truth and honoring her destiny.

It Came From Outer Space

Book and Music by Joe Kinosian (Murder For Two)

Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair (Murder For Two)

Directed by Laura Braza

Based on the film by Universal Pictures

Featuring performances by Joe Kinosian, Jennifer Latimore (NBC's Chicago P.D.), Brandon Springman (Come From Away) and Shannon Tyo (Dear Edwina)

A new musical comedy adapted from the '50s classic sci-fi film from Universal Pictures-now in "thrilling 3D," live on stage! Amateur astronomer Jon Putnam encounters an alien spaceship in the desert and becomes the laughingstock of his small town, until the extraterrestrial visitors make their presence known, and he must convince the gathering mob that they have come in peace. A clever musical score and creative physical humor puts a new spin on Ray Bradbury's flying saucer tale-examining society's fear of outsiders as it simultaneously embraces the wonder of what lies just beyond the stars.

The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. Since March, the company has presented 28 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), has presented 60 new musicals, and lifted up the work of 100 writers and over 200 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

