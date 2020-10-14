8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!
Kate Rockwell is stopping by Birdland this week!
There's no doubt Kate Rockwell can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, October 15 at 7pm ET!
"Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way.
After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!
Jersey Boys Medley with Taylor Louderman, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Krystina Alabado
Confident by Demi Lovato
I'm Not Afraid of Anything from Songs for a New World
Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid
The Life of the Party from The Wild Party
Money Medley with The Skivvies
Summer in Ohio from The Last Five Years
Bring It On Medley with Ariana DeBose
Bonus Video! Watch a sneak peek of her concert below.
