70+ Broadway Stars Unite in Support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Broadway is getting out the vote! New York’s theater community is organizing to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 70 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

Broadway for Harris’s launch event will be a DNC Watch Party on Thursday, August 22 at Industry Bar in Hell’s Kitchen (355 W 52nd St) from 7:00 – 11:00pm ET, with special appearances by Ellyn Marsh (Broadway’s Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Tony® nominee Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Smokey Joe’s Café) and Brita Filter (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), with additional guest to be announced. The final night of the convention will be streamed live throughout the venue. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested campaign donation collected at the door.

Following on the heels of Harris and Walz’s historic DNC, on Monday, August 26 Broadway for Harris will host a public Zoom call for theater makers and fans to learn more about how they can get involved in supporting the Harris/Walz campaign between now and the election. Bold-faced names from the Broadway and entertainment communities are expected to participate to drive engagement and share personal reasons for backing the Harris/Walz ticket.

Additional organizing and fundraising events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala

BROADWAY FOR HARRIS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE *as of August 20 includes:

Adrienne Warren, Alan Cumming, Alan Menken, Alex Edelman, Andrew Lippa, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Afsar, Ashley Park, Audra McDonald, Bee Carrozzini, Benj Pasek, Billy Porter, Bruce Cohen, Caitlin Berg, Casey Likes, Celia Keenan-Bolger, David Henry Hwang, Dauna Williams, Eva Price, Flora Stamatiades, Gavin Creel, George C. Wolfe, Halle Morse, Idina Menzel, James Monroe Iglehart, James Wesley, Jason Zammit, Jeanine Tesori, Jeff Metzler, Jeffrey Seller, Jelani Alladin, Jeremy O. Harris, Jerry Mitchell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joe Machota, John Leguizamo, Jordan Roth, Julie Boardman, Justin Paul, Justin Mikita, Justin Vivian Bond, Kristin Chenoweth, LaChanze, Laura Penn, Liesl Tommy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Hackett, Marc Shaiman, Michael James Scott, Michael Mayer, Michael Strassheim, Nick Adams, Nina West, Noah Himmelstein, Nolan Doran, Rachel Brosnahan, Rachel Sussman, Raul Esparza, Robb Nanus, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Paulson, Schele Williams, Scott Wittman, Seth Rudetsky, Shaina Taub, Shakina Nayfack, Stephanie Israelson, Stephen Schwartz, Telly Leung, Thomas Schumacher, Tony Kushner, and Ty Defoe.

Knock for Democracy is a partner of Broadway for Harris.

Knock for Democracy organizes high-impact phone banking and door-to-door canvassing opportunities so you can engage directly with swing voters and ensure Democrats win in 2024. Knock for Democracy prioritizes logistical ease, hands-on support and a genuinely fun volunteer experience, empowering everyone to make a difference in this critical election.