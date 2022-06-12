2022 Tony Awards Winners- Full List of Winners!
Who won at the 75th Annual Tony Awards? We have the full list of winners!
The best of Broadway gathered on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the 75th Annual Tony Awards.
BroadwayWorld's Tony Awards coverage is brought to you by Audible Theater. Audible Theater lets you enjoy brilliant theater your way: On stage with live performances at NYC's Minetta Lane Theatre, or anytime with our growing collection of original plays and performances created just to be heard. That means you'll always have the best seat in the house, no matter where you are.
The evening included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX. The evening also included performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter; The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening."
The 75th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Check out the full list of winners below. Winners will be marked: **WINNER**.
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy **WINNER**
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company **WINNER**
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth **WINNER**
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical **WINNER**
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy **WINNER**
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ **WINNER**
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. **WINNER**
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ **WINNER**
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy **WINNER**
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company **WINNER**
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ **WINNER**
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country **WINNER**
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From The North Country - Conor McPherson
MJ - Lynn Nottage
Mr. Saturday Night - Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square - Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
A Strange Loop - Michael R. Jackson **WINNER**
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Flying Over Sunset - Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr. Saturday Night - Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square - Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical - Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss **WINNER**
A Strange Loop - Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company **WINNER**
Sidney Dupont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company **WINNER**
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out **WINNER**
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew **WINNER**
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde's
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ **WINNER**
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square **WINNER**
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy **WINNER**
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H. **WINNER**
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out **WINNER**
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company **WINNER**
The Music Man
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy **WINNER**
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop **WINNER**