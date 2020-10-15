2020 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Which show received the most nominations? We've got the full list!

The nominations are in! While the 2019-2020 Broadway season was cut short, plenty of incredible productions earned a chance for some extra praise... eighteen of them, to be exact!

Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees from those eighteen plays and musicals. Now we're taking a closer look at how each show fared individually.

MUSICALS

Jagged Little Pill

Best Musical

Diablo Cody - Best Book of a Musical

Elizabeth Stanley- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Derek Klena - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Sean Allan Krill- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Celia Rose Gooding- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren Patten - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon- Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz- Best Costume Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend- Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans- Best Sound Design of a Musical

Diane Paulus- Best Direction of a Musical

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui -Best Choreography

Tom Kitt- Best Orchestrations

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Musical

John Logan - Best Book of a Musical

Aaron Tveit- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Sahr Ngaujah- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Robyn Hurder- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Derek McLane- Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber- Best Costume Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend- Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski- Best Sound Design of a Musical

Alex Timbers- Best Direction of a Musical

Sonya Tayeh- Best Choreography

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine- Best Orchestrations

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins - Best Book of a Musical

Adrienne Warren - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Daniel J. Watts- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Myra Lucretia Taylor- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg- Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mark Thompson- Best Costume Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet- Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg- Best Sound Design of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd- Best Direction of a Musical

Anthony Van Laast- Best Choreography

Ethan Popp- Best Orchestrations

PLAYS

Betrayal

Best Revival of a Play

Tom Hiddleston- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Soutra Gilmour- Best Scenic Design of a Play

Jamie Lloyd- Best Direction of a Play

A Christmas Carol

Christopher Nightingale - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Rob Howell- Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell- Best Costume Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone- Best Lighting Design of a Play

Simon Baker- Best Sound Design of a Play

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Best Revival of a Play

Audra McDonald- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Grand Horizons

Best Play

Jane Alexander- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Inheritance

Best Play

Paul Englishby - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Andrew Burnap- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

John Benjamin Hickey- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Paul Hilton- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois Smith- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Bob Crowley- Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley- Best Costume Design of a Play

Jon Clark- Best Lighting Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid- Best Sound Design of a Play

Stephen Daldry- Best Direction of a Play



Linda Vista

Ian Barford- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Cora Vander Broek- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play



My Name is Lucy Barton

Laura Linney - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Rose Tattoo

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Clint Ramos- Best Costume Design of a Play

Sea Wall/A Life

Best Play

Jake Gyllenhaal- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Tom Sturridge - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Daniel Kluger- Best Sound Design of a Play

Slave Play

Best Play

Lindsay Jones - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Joaquina Kalukango- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

James Cusati-Moyer- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Chalia La Tour- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Annie McNamara- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Clint Ramos- Best Scenic Design of a Play

Dede Ayite- Best Costume Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang- Best Lighting Design of a Play

Lindsay Jones - Best Sound Design of a Play

Robert O'Hara- Best Direction of a Play

A Soldier's Play

Best Revival of a Play

Blair Underwood- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

David Alan Grier - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Derek McLane- Best Scenic Design of a Play

Dede Ayite- Best Costume Design of a Play

Allen Lee Hughes- Best Lighting Design of a Play

Kenny Leon- Best Direction of a Play

The Sound Inside

Best Play

Daniel Kluger - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Mary-Louise Parker- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Heather Gilbert- Best Lighting Design of a Play

Daniel Kluger- Best Sound Design of a Play

David Cromer- Best Direction of a Play

