2020 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
Which show received the most nominations? We've got the full list!
The nominations are in! While the 2019-2020 Broadway season was cut short, plenty of incredible productions earned a chance for some extra praise... eighteen of them, to be exact!
Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees from those eighteen plays and musicals. Now we're taking a closer look at how each show fared individually.
MUSICALS
Jagged Little Pill
Best Musical
Diablo Cody - Best Book of a Musical
Elizabeth Stanley- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Derek Klena - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Sean Allan Krill- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Celia Rose Gooding- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lauren Patten - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon- Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz- Best Costume Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend- Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans- Best Sound Design of a Musical
Diane Paulus- Best Direction of a Musical
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui -Best Choreography
Tom Kitt- Best Orchestrations
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Musical
John Logan - Best Book of a Musical
Aaron Tveit- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Sahr Ngaujah- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Robyn Hurder- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Derek McLane- Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber- Best Costume Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend- Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski- Best Sound Design of a Musical
Alex Timbers- Best Direction of a Musical
Sonya Tayeh- Best Choreography
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine- Best Orchestrations
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins - Best Book of a Musical
Adrienne Warren - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Daniel J. Watts- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Myra Lucretia Taylor- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg- Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Mark Thompson- Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet- Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg- Best Sound Design of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd- Best Direction of a Musical
Anthony Van Laast- Best Choreography
Ethan Popp- Best Orchestrations
PLAYS
Betrayal
Best Revival of a Play
Tom Hiddleston- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Soutra Gilmour- Best Scenic Design of a Play
Jamie Lloyd- Best Direction of a Play
A Christmas Carol
Christopher Nightingale - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Rob Howell- Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell- Best Costume Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone- Best Lighting Design of a Play
Simon Baker- Best Sound Design of a Play
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Best Revival of a Play
Audra McDonald- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Grand Horizons
Best Play
Jane Alexander- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
The Inheritance
Best Play
Paul Englishby - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Andrew Burnap- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
John Benjamin Hickey- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Paul Hilton- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Lois Smith- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Bob Crowley- Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley- Best Costume Design of a Play
Jon Clark- Best Lighting Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid- Best Sound Design of a Play
Stephen Daldry- Best Direction of a Play
Linda Vista
Ian Barford- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Cora Vander Broek- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
My Name is Lucy Barton
Laura Linney - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
The Rose Tattoo
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Clint Ramos- Best Costume Design of a Play
Sea Wall/A Life
Best Play
Jake Gyllenhaal- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Tom Sturridge - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Daniel Kluger- Best Sound Design of a Play
Slave Play
Best Play
Lindsay Jones - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Joaquina Kalukango- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
James Cusati-Moyer- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Chalia La Tour- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Annie McNamara- Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Clint Ramos- Best Scenic Design of a Play
Dede Ayite- Best Costume Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang- Best Lighting Design of a Play
Lindsay Jones - Best Sound Design of a Play
Robert O'Hara- Best Direction of a Play
A Soldier's Play
Best Revival of a Play
Blair Underwood- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
David Alan Grier - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Derek McLane- Best Scenic Design of a Play
Dede Ayite- Best Costume Design of a Play
Allen Lee Hughes- Best Lighting Design of a Play
Kenny Leon- Best Direction of a Play
The Sound Inside
Best Play
Daniel Kluger - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Mary-Louise Parker- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Heather Gilbert- Best Lighting Design of a Play
Daniel Kluger- Best Sound Design of a Play
David Cromer- Best Direction of a Play
