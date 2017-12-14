Second National Tour of HAMILTON Finds Its 'Hamilton' and 'Burr'

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Mr. Morales, currently performing in the Chicago company of Hamilton, has previously performed in the national tours of If/Then, Bombay Dreams, and as Usnavi in In The Heights. His television credits include "Colony" and "Chicago Med." Direct from the Broadway company of Hamilton, Mr. Walker made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical. He also appeared off Broadway in Peter and the Starcatcher and on television in "Law & Order SVU."

Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; ELIJAH MALCOMB as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; FERGIE L. PHILIPPE as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; DANIELLE SOSTRE as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.

The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, CONROE BROOKS, Cameron Burke, EEAN S. COCHRAN, Phil Colgan, DESMOND SEAN EILLINGTON, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, TAEKO MCCARROLL, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.

Performances begin February 6, 2018 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle for a six week limited engagement before touring North America.

This new company continues the remarkable run of Hamilton productions that have rolled out since the musical first opened on Broadway in 2015. A Chicago company opened in September 2016; the first national tour began performances in San Francisco on March 10, 2017; and the West End engagement began December 6, 2017 at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

