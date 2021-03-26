10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 22-26, 2021

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Zodiac Signs of Tony-Nominated Musicals

Student Blogger: Madison Moore

Excerpt: The criteria are that these shows have been nominated for Best Musical from the 3rd Tony Awards (the ceremony that started the Best Musical category) in 1949 to the nominations of what will now be the 74th Tony Awards in 2021. I will be determining their signs based upon their Broadway premiere date. With those rules in mind, here we go!

Student Blog: A Swag Bag of Spring Entertainment - Frosty's World 12

Student Blogger: Laura Frost

Excerpt: It is always encouraging to hear the stories of Baldwin Wallace University alumni who make it big in the arts field. Oh, and I forgot to list a critical Baldwin Wallace University campus hot tip.

Student Blog: Hartt Junior Cabaret

Student Blogger: Erika Spondike

Excerpt: Completely student-organized, about 2/3 of the junior MTs have banded together to show off our skills. We are so excited to upload and stream our work this Sunday, March 28th at 8pm EST.

Student Blog: "May The Journey Feel as the Finish Line"

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: 6 months ago, when we were told that we would be doing an online play, honestly, I was not motivated. For our audition we had to prepare a monologue from Divine Comedy, which I admire and respect, but here between us, I thought we were going to do something boring.

Student Blog: Catching Up with Next on Stage Winner, Willem Butler

Student Blogger: Hallie Jaffe

Excerpt: Last week, I had the incredible opportunity to talk with Next on Stage College Winner, Willem Butler. Since winning the award in July, Willem, now a junior at Elon University, has kept himself very busy.

Student Blog: Sharing Their Stories: An Interview with Bret Shuford

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: When Broadway actor, content creator and life coach Bret Shuford sits down with new clients, he helps them envision what they want their life to look like. 'So many actors come to me and say...I want to work on Broadway. I help them get more specific than that.'

Student Blog: Burnt Out? You're Not Alone.

Student Blogger: Anna Demaria

Excerpt: During times like these, I find it incredibly difficult to feel or be creative. Most days, I don't have the energy for it. So how do we find the motivation to create when we are experiencing burnout? I've been thinking about this a lot, and discussing the struggle with friends, and have compiled this list of thoughts and suggestions of what to do when creativity fails to strike.

Student Blog: An Organic Reflection on College Living as an Artist

Student Blogger: Kelly Schwantes

Excerpt: This blog was going to be about something completely different, but once I started writing I realized that there were more important things I wanted to say and people I wanted to recognize. I was also listening to Benn Platt's studio album, so go figure. This blog is dedicated to those eight magnificent people; go dawgs.

Student Blog: Help Jok Abraham Thon on His Mission to Change Minds from Bullets to Books

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: The creative team of the documentary Bullets to Books - Andy Truschinski, Gail Prensky, and Sean MacLaughlin - want you to know the story of Jok Abraham Thon and his mission of peace in South Sudan.

Student Blog: To Use the Mirror, or to Not Use the Mirror Part 1

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Sabrina Duke

Excerpt: Sabrina debates the use of a mirror during dance technique courses as her and her roommate, Maggie Steimel, reminisce about the last year of mirrorless dancing.

Disclaimer: Neither Maggie nor I have ever researched the effect using a mirror has on dancer's technique. The ideas paraphrased down below are purely our opinions and are not backed by scientific research.