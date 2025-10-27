SIXTIESMANIA Comes To To Fox Cities Performing Arts Center In Spring 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SixtiesMania, one of the leading 1960s tribute bands in the United States, will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, on April 9, 2026. The concert, part of the group’s A Journey Through the 60’s tour, will celebrate the decade’s most iconic music—from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to Woodstock and the Summer of Love. Tickets go on sale October 31, 2025.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at foxcitiespac.com or ticketmaster.com, through the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by calling (920) 730-3760, or in person at the ticket office at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton during business hours. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers.

About SixtiesMania

SixtiesMania is one of the premier 1960s tribute bands in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the group has toured internationally and continues to perform across the country with its high-energy salute to the music of the era. The band’s repertoire spans the full range of 1960s hits—from the Beatles and the British Invasion to the sounds of Woodstock, the Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Cream, and more.