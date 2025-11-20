Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When The Book of Mormon burst onto Broadway in 2011, it became an instant phenomenon. Witty and satirical, with a heart hidden beneath its irreverence, the original production leaned heavily into its boundary-pushing humor, earning Tony Awards and a reputation as one of the boldest musicals of the century. This national tour proves that a show can evolve without losing its bite. While the core comedy, sarcasm, and musical genius remain intact, the production has thoughtfully adjusted certain moments in the script and staging. These updates don’t dilute the show’s original spirit, but instead bring a sense of balance that allows the message, characters, and emotional undercurrent to shine through more clearly.

While the shock factor is most certainly still prevalent, the production seemed to highlight moments that previously may have been overshadowed by its humorous indecency. Don’t be fooled by its commonplace appearance, it’s still outrageous, the satire is still sharp, and the songs remain energetic crowd-pleasers. Instead of laughing at the characters, the audience is more often invited to laugh with them, making their journeys feel more human and less caricatured.

The principal cast on this tour is full of heavy hitters. Sam McLellan as Elder Price, and Jacob Aune as Elder Cunningham are an electric duo that perfectly accentuate the hysterical contrasting personas of their characters. Each of them brings warmth and sincerity to their roles without sacrificing the comedic timing that makes the show hum.

Jacob Aune’s Elder Cunningham is the shining star of this production. When you look at the long list of talented artists that have worn the Elder Cunningham badge, you might be tempted to think, “Well how could someone match that level of genius?” You will not be disappointed. With comedic timing as impeccable as a Mormon missionary’s haircut, and vocals that soar to the peaks of Kilimanjaro, Aune has earned his seat at the table, and has a bright future ahead both in and beyond this touring production.

Sam McLellan in the role of Elder Price is an excellent leading man for this production. A stark contrast to the absurdity of Elder Cunningham, McLellan delivers the farcical, well-pressed persona with sincerity and naivety. The nuance and complete believability is complemented with a megawatt smile, and polished energy that feels both celestially perfect and hilariously excessive. What makes his performance shine, however, is the humanity beneath the perfection. His ability to let glimpses of vulnerability peek through the pristine exterior, welcomes the audience into his story from start to finish.

Nabalungi, played by Charity Arianna, is simply divine. Her partnership with Elder Cunningham was comedic gold. Beyond her clear comedic prowess, what is most striking is her ability to also balance innocence with strength. She is tender, quietly powerful, and grounds the show’s chaos with heart and humanity. Her rendition of “Sal Tlay Ka Siti” is delivered with sincerity and vocal purity, creating a moment of stillness that feels almost sacred amid the show's otherwise whirlwind nature. It’s the kind of performance that makes the entire theater lean in and forget to breathe.

The ensemble is the engine that keeps the show’s chaotic energy humming with comedic absurdity that never misses a beat. What’s refreshing is how distinctive each performer is. Even in the biggest group numbers, you can catch little character moments that add layers of personality to the world onstage. Vocally, they are rock solid, and their commitment to the humor is so outwardly genuine that nothing feels overplayed.

This touring production balances humor with heart. By softening a few of the roughest edges, the tour highlights what’s always been at the center of The Book of Mormon: a story about hope, connection, and the sometimes messy ways people try to make a difference in the world. This tour still delivers the gut-laughs audiences expect, but appears to have a bit more compassion and clarity. It’s a welcome evolution, proving that smart and bawdy comedy can grow without losing its spark.

The Book of Mormon continues at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center until November 23 before continuing its tour in Rockford, IL.

