This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 7/10/2017

Temp Jobs: Consultation wanted with Librettist for San Diego-based musical

Posted On: 7/7/2017

Script consultant needed to polish a musical script. Whisper Productions is looking for a Librettist to consult on the script to an original musical, “Angels On Broadway,” by Jenifer Whisper. The show is based on the life of Jenifer and her innate gift for channeling new songs from legendary composers and legendary Hollywood stars from the Other side, whom she refers to as her "Stars Above ". Summary of Show: Daring young mother of seven reaches out beyond the norm of her day and is ... (more)

Posted On: 7/6/2017

SEEKING VOCAL COACH AND CHOREOGRAPHER for Upcoming Mainstage production of (Harken – A Game of Phones). These are well-paid positions proportional to experience. Usually, each show would require one day per week of rehearsal for about 8 weeks, and entail the teaching of children and some adults the songs of the show. (Generally Saturdays) Harken show dates are first and second weekend in November (3rd, 4th, 5th) At the Dennis Flyer Theater in Camden County College. (200 College Dr, Blackwood, N... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

POSITION TITLE: Production Stage Supervisor (Alternate titles – Crew Head, Stage Crew Lead, Crew Chief, Deck Chief, Stage Supervisor, Stage Operations Manager) REPORTS TO: Director of Production START DATE: Immediately POSITION: full-time salary with benefits package (Summer releases may be available) FUNCTION: • Provide leadership in the safe and efficient operation of all backstage activities and crew for Skylight Music Theatre (SMT) productions and events housed in the Broadway Th... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Lighting and Sound Supervisor POSITION: Seasonal, hourly with consistent forecasted work schedule. (Summer releases typically offered) SEASONAL DATES: ~ September 11, 2017 – April 29, 2018 FUNCTION: • Provide for the lighting, sound and electrical needs for Skylight Music Theatre (SMT) productions and events housed in the Broadway Theatre Center (BTC). ensuring safety, timeliness, and efficiency in implementation. • Assist the Lighting and Sound Supervisor in implementing... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Director of Production START DATE: Immediately POSITION: full-time salary with benefits package (Summer releases may be available) FUNCTION: • The Lighting & Sound Supervisor is responsible for the on-time planning and installation of the lighting, sound, video, and projected designs as presented by the designers for Skylight Music Theatre's (SMT) and Broadway Theatre Center (BTC) productions, functions, and events. RESPONSIBILITES: • Work with the Production Director as... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Lighting & Sound Supervisor POSITION: Seasonal, hourly with consistent forecasted work schedule. (Summer releases typically offered) SEASONAL DATES: ~ September 11, 2017 – June 10, 2018 FUNCTION: • To provide skilled workmanship as a sound technician and engineer/operator for the sound needs of Skylight Music Theatre's (SMT) and Broadway Theatre Center (BTC) productions, functions, and events • Assist the Lighting and Sound Supervisor in implementing and maintaining the ad... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

FUNCTION • Provide skilled workmanship for the scenic and stage elements needed for Skylight Music Theatre's productions and functions, and Broadway Theatre Center events. Supervise carpentry staff and over-hire as directed by the Technical Director. The Lead Carpenter’s work on the shop floor and on stage at the theatre will serve as a model, exemplifying expected standards of quality and safety. RESPONSIBILITIES 1. Perform scenic construction duties as assigned by the Technical Directo... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

FUNCTION • Provide skilled workmanship for the scenic and stage elements needed for Skylight Music Theatre's productions and functions, and Broadway Theatre Center events. RESPONSIBILITIES 1. Perform scenic construction duties as assigned by the Technical Director or Master Carpenter. Construct or adapt from stock all scenic elements for each production and ensure the safe and timely completion, installation, and strike of all scenic elements. 2. Compliance with safety procedures and poli... (more)

Posted On: 7/2/2017

Musical Script Needs Finishing! Looking for a talented and efficient bookwriter-lyricist to write the second half of a script. My bookwriter-lyricist partner did amazing work on the first half, but couldn't finish. I'm offering a $500 incentive to be paid on completion, as well as of course credit as co-lyricist-librettist (sharing the credit with the previous writer) as per usual contractual rules. Again, the script is roughly half-written, although the existing lyrics need polishing.... (more)

Posted On: 6/30/2017

Position Available: Immediately Salary: Commensurate with experience and degree Application Deadline: Remains open until position is filled Forward resumes to Anita Thomas, Executive Director at athomas@carolyndorfman.dance Job Description - The Company manager reports directly to the Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman, but is supervised by the Executive Director when in the office. Majority of responsibilities support the artistic/performance/education /touring work of the dance company... (more)

Posted On: 6/28/2017

TEAM Accounting and Finance OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts and education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center Campus. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series including American Songbook, Great Performers, Live from Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Festival... (more)

Posted On: 6/27/2017

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company seeks professional Male & Female Dancers with strong performance background, technique and diverse training for its 2017-18 National, International touring & NJ/NY season. Full-time & part-time positions. Competitive Pay. Female Auditions: July 31, 2-6pm Male Auditions: August 1, 2-4pm Call Backs: August 1, 4-6pm August 2, 2-6pm Location: Gina Gibney Studios, 890 Broadway, NY, NY 10003 RESERVATIONS REQUIRED Email Resume & Headshot to info@nainichen.... (more)

Posted On: 6/26/2017

We are looking for an Office Associate to provide administrative support to the Cherry Valley Team. This person will play an integral role in the functionality and organization of the firm. This person will be the bridge between company and interaction with clients and vendors. Attention to detail is paramount for not only excelling in this position, but in helping the company succeed. This position will oversee maintaining the company schedule, managing essential Excel spreadsheets, and engagin... (more)

Posted On: 6/26/2017

PRODUCTION AND EVENTS MANAGER Reports to: Chief Operating Officer Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Production and Events Manager to join our vibrant, vital team at our headquarters in Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be a mission-focused, highly organized and detail-oriented leader who will manage and execute all self-produced and contracted performances as well as internal events and concert tours. ABOUT BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Named WQXR’s 2016-17 Artists-in-Residence and... (more)

Posted On: 6/23/2017

Don't have your summer plans squared away? Study with some of New York City’s most experienced musical theater masters through On The Quay’s summer intensive performance workshops. Through a specially tailored formula of private vocal coaching sessions and master classes, our program will hone your musical theater skills and culminate in a performance at The West End Lounge in New York City. Each student will receive three private sessions with On The Quays' resident music director, Keiji Ish... (more)

Posted On: 6/23/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual for the position of Marketing Associate. This individual will be provide wide-ranging creative and administrative support for the Asolo Rep marketing team and serve as the marketing lead for the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. The position requires strong graphic design skills and experience working in a marketing capacity for the performin... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Hello! My name is Jake Owen, I'm a graduate from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Lucas Hedges, Billy Magnussen, Anna Camp, Dane DeHaan), and the Asso. Artistic Director of The Bridge Production Group (An Off-Broadway Theatre Company) I've began a company, Tools for Schools NYC, and have been coaching high school students to prepare and feel more comfortable and confident entering the college audition room for over 6+ years. During my time training students, I've had su... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Make-A-Movie Camp A different film is made each week! ONLY AUGUST 14TH – AUGUST 18TH For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 Students will write and star in their own original short film. We will guide them as they take their thoughts and ideas to the page, and from the page to the screen. This is a one-of-a-kind experience, and we are thrilled to be able to see what ideas our students come up with and help make it a reality on screen! Monday thru Friday 9am-3:30pm. Tuition is $780 Edgemar Cente... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Acting and Improv Camp For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 IMPROV WORKOUT: Fun improvisational games & exercises. AUDITIONING FOR FILM AND TELEVISION ON CAMERA: Practice auditioning techniques & get on camera experience. SCENE STUDY: The best way to learn is through hands on experience with direction. Work on scenes & monologues VOICE INTENSIVE: Vocal and speech exercises. Monday thru Friday 9am-3:30pm. Tuition is $535 JULY 10TH – JULY 14TH - 3 spots left AUGUST 14TH - AUGUST 18 - 3 spo... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Acting, Improvisation and Singing Camp For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 Do you love to act, sing and dance? This high energy singing Summer Camp will incorporate acting, singing, and dancing. We will create our own mini version of a musical. JULY 17TH – JULY 21TH -3 spots left JULY 24TH – JULY 29TH-3 spots left JULY 31ST – AUGUST 4TH-2 spots left Tuition: $535 Monday through Friday 9:00am-3:30pm. To register email info@michelledanner.com or call (310) 392-0815 or CLICK ... (more)

Posted On: 6/21/2017

SUMMER FILM & ACTING CAMPS FOR CHILDREN & TEENS 1-Week Long Camps from June to August Monday through Friday 9:00am-3:30pm ***We only allow 10 students per session*** Children Groups: 7-12 year olds Teen Groups: 13-17 year olds CAMP DESCRIPTION TUITION Acting and Improv Camp Develop a solid acting technique and foundation. $535 Make-a-Movie Camp A different film is made each week $780 Singing and Acting Camp This high energy singing Summer... (more)

Posted On: 6/16/2017

Job Title Theater Manager (as of 9/1/17) Salaried Position/no Benefits Part Time REQUIREMENTS Certified CPR/First Aid Certified Fitness for Fire Guard, Fire Drill Conductor, Sprinkler System and Fire Alarm System OBJECTIVE The Theater Manager’s main responsibility would be the supervision and management of the Art House Productions Art Center’s staff and operations and the continual upkeep and maintenance of all facilities, constantly monitoring and maintaining the facilities in term... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Hello Actors and Actresses! We are specifically looking for your charisma, energy, commitment and congenial nature to help us with our events! With your unpredictable schedules and our flexible hours, we are hoping to find great actors and actresses who will be a great fit for our event staffing gigs! About Us. We are Knotel. Headquarters as a service. We provide seamless and flexible work spaces and office needs for various companies, including hosting events and get-togethers for t... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Private Dance Instruction and Audition Prep for Non-Dancers--- Beginners interested in beginning dance training At Any Age, Actors and Singers preparing for an audition or role that involves dance: Award winning actress/dancer/singer can help with private instruction tailored to Your needs! Learn basic concepts, gain confidence, prep for auditions. If you feel intimidated or nervous at the thought of dancing we can help! *Special Summer Pricing--$60.00 for 1 hour private session* (Ask abou... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Seeking a musical director who is well-versed in jazz, hip-hop, and musical theatre for a new musical about New Orleans at the Midtown International Theatre Festival this summer! The story centers on a family of three Black women, a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter, andtheir community in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rite in New Orleans. Featuring musical styles ranging from New Orleans-style jazz to hip-hop and musical theatre, the story explores themes of Southern Blackness,... (more)

