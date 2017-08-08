Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard and More to Star in ESPCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE on Broadway; Full Cast Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams have announced the official cast for the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett. As previously announced, the musical begins previews on Broadway on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the company as Tully, and will be joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

"We had such an amazing time developing the show at La Jolla Playhouse, and I look forward to continuing to work on this exuberant new musical with our supremely talented cast - chock full of triple threats - as we embark on the next phase of our Margaritaville journey," said director Christopher Ashley.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy® Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award® winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award®-winning Lighting DesignerHowell Binkley, two-time Tony Award®-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award® nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management. Casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

Escape to Margaritaville travel packages are available via the show's official travel provider, The Travel Team, at www.TTTescape.com

The production of Escape to Margaritaville premieres in New Orleans and makes its way to Houston and Chicago before sailing to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

· New Orleans' Saenger Theatre October 20-28, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInNewOrleans.com);

· Houston's Hobby Center October 31 - November 5, 2017 (pre-sale tickets are available by joining eClub via BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 27th);

· Chicago's Oriental Theatre November 9 - December 2, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInChicago.com);

· Broadway's Marquis Theatre Begins February 16, 2018 (tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.)

