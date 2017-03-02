Norm Lewis to Host Documentary on 100-Year History of The Drama League
For more than 100 years, The Drama League has been an integral part of the New York theatrical community, enhancing the professional, personal and creative development of artists and improving the quality of new work for stage. Today, The Drama League serves nearly 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members a year.
Starting March 23, the Emmy-Award winning series, Treasures of New York, will take viewers behind the scenes to explore the history and cultural influence of one of the nation's great champions of the theater and performing arts: The Drama League,aninternationally recognized institute, which not only develops dozens of new plays and musicals each year, but also provides training, workshops, professional development and global exchange programs for emerging theater artists.