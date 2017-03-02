Norm Lewis to Host Documentary on 100-Year History of The Drama League

For more than 100 years, The Drama League has been an integral part of the New York theatrical community, enhancing the professional, personal and creative development of artists and improving the quality of new work for stage. Today, The Drama League serves nearly 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members a year.

Starting March 23, the Emmy-Award winning series, Treasures of New York, will take viewers behind the scenes to explore the history and cultural influence of one of the nation's great champions of the theater and performing arts: The Drama League,aninternationally recognized institute, which not only develops dozens of new plays and musicals each year, but also provides training, workshops, professional development and global exchange programs for emerging theater artists.

Hosted by Norm Lewis , Broadway, film and television star, and member of The Drama League Board of Directors, the new documentary Treasures of New York: The Drama Leaguepremieres on Thursday, March 23 at 8pm on WLIW21 and Sunday, March 26 at 7pm on THIRTEEN. Following the broadcast, the film will also be available for online viewing at wliw.org/treasures

Treasures of New York features The Drama League's renowned Directors Project, a preeminent development program for early and mid-career theater directors. The competitive program has more than 300 alumni working in all aspects of the entertainment profession.

The film also takes viewers into the star-studded Drama League Awards luncheon, the oldest theatrical honors in North America, an event that is rarely seen on television.

Treasures of New York is a production of WLIW LLC in association with WNET . WNET is the parent company of WLIW21 and THIRTEEN , New York's public television stations and operator of NJTV

Susan Lester is director and executive producer of Treasures of New York: The Drama League. Liz Muentes is associate producer. Ally Gimbel is senior producer of theTreasures of New York series. Diane Masciale is vice president and general manager of WLIW21 and executive producer of local production, including the Treasures of New York series. Executive-in-Charge of Production is John Servidio.

Funding for Treasures of New York: The Drama League is provided by Resolution Life, Debevoise & Plimpton, The Wilson Family with additional funding provided by Ted Snowdon , Theatre Venture, Inc., Deborah McManus, John Metzner and Stan Ponte, and JoAnn and John Weisel.

For more information about the series and this program, visit the Treasures of New York website at wliw.org/treasures

Image courtesy of Thirteen

Related Articles