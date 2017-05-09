Hottest Articles on BWW 5/2/2017 - 5/9/2017
1)
JANE THE VIRGIN's Jaime Camil Signs on for MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017
Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, the 2001 international phenomenon which will be this summer's annual staged musical at the Bowl. Camil will play the role of Sam Carmichael. (more...)
2)
Randy Harrison and Erin Mackey to Paint a Picture in Guthrie's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017
The Guthrie Theater has announced casting for the theater's summer musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Leading the cast will be Randy Harrison (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) who will play French pointillist painter George Seurat, a role originated by Mandy Patinkin in the 1984 Broadway production, and Erin Mackey (Guthrie: South Pacific) who will play Seurat's lover and model, Dot, a role originated by Bernadette Peters. (more...)
3)
The 2017 Tony Awards - And the Nominees Are... Complete List! NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and HELLO, DOLLY! Lead Pack
by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017
This year's Tony Awards nominations have just been announced by Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2016-17 theatre season (and what a season it's been!) The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW! (more...)
4)
Cast Announced for Michael Arden-Directed THE PRIDE at The Wallis
by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017
This June, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present The Pride, a stylish, witty and affecting play that alternates between two very distinct time periods and the lives of three characters whose fate is destined by their eras. (more...)
5)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/5 - IN THE HEIGHTS in DC, 42ND STREET in Denver, TITLE OF SHOW in Baltimore and More!
by BWW News Desk - May 05, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature a Spanish adaptation of IN THE HEIGHTS in Washington, DC, HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep, and WEST SIDE STORY in Los Angeles, just to name a few. Check out our top features below! (more...)
6)
Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
by BWW News Desk - May 08, 2017
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced today its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories. (more...)
7)
The Rumor Is True! ANASTASIA Will Open in UK, Germany, Russia, Japan & More; US Tour Plans Underway!
by BWW News Desk - May 05, 2017
The producers of the new musical, ANASTASIA, are pleased to announce plans for international productions of the hit musical across Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, Australia and South America. The list of international markets with plans underway for ANASTASIA include Germany, Holland Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, Mexico, China and more to be announced. Plans for a North American tour are also underway. A confirmed production timeline will be announced soon. (more...)
8)
Arielle Jacobs and Curt Hansen to Star in World Premiere of BETWEEN THE LINES at Kansas City Rep
by BWW News Desk - May 05, 2017
Kansas City Repertory Theatre will open its 2017/18 season with BETWEEN THE LINES, a new musical based on the best-selling book by New York Times bestselling authors Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer that features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, book by Timothy Allen McDonald and be directed by Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun. (more...)
9)
HELLO, DOLLY! Posts Highest Gross In The History Of Entire Shubert Organization
by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017
The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has already made a habit out of breaking the house record at the Shubert Theatre, and now it has had the best week in the history of the entire Shubert Organization. (more...)
10)
Times Are Hard for Dreamers... AMELIE Announces Broadway Closing
by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017
Just announced, the new Broadway production of AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL will play its final performance on Sunday, May 21, 2017 after playing 27 preview and 56 regular performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). (more...)
11)
2017 Tony Awards - The Nominees React - UPDATING LIVE!
by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017
We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! (more...)
12)
Broadway Bricks Artist Releases Sets for All Tony Nominees
by BWW News Desk - May 06, 2017
Jack Abrams may live in Los Angeles, but he's making quite an impression on the Broadway community. The young artist had been filling his Twitter page with photos of figures made from Legos honoring Tony nominated shows. Abrams has expanded his collection to include this year's Tony nominated shows. Check out some of his new creations, via @BroadwayBrick on Twitter, below! (more...)
13)
VIDEO: Mirror, Mirror! New Clip of the Evil Queen Singing in ONCE UPON A TIME's Musical Episode
by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017
The highly-anticipated musical episode of ONCE UPON A TIME entitled 'The Song in Your Heart,' will air on Sunday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network. Watch Lana Parrilla sing as the Evil Queen in a new clip below! (more...)
14)
Bette Midler and HELLO, DOLLY! Cast React To Tony Awards Nominations
by Alan Henry - May 02, 2017
BroadwayWorld has been speaking with Tony Award nominees all morning, getting their first reactions! Here we spoke with Bette Midler. (more...)
15)
Watch Live on BWW! Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski Announce the Tony Nominations
by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017
Everything's coming up Tonys! In just minutes, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will announce the 71st Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. (more...)
16)
Who's It Gonna Be? A Nominations Day Guide to Everything Tonys! Watch LIVE at 8:30am, Right Here!
by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017
The big day is here! The 71st Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced today, May 2, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more! (more...)
17)
OSLO Big Winner at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Full List!
by BWW News Desk - May 07, 2017
The Lortel Awards will be presented tonight, May 7, 2017 at NYU Skirball Center beginning at 7:00 PM EST. This year's event will be hosted by actor and comedian, Taran Killam, and will once again serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund. (more...)
18)
Julia Murney to Star in GYPSY at Cape Playhouse; Additional Star Casting Announced
by BWW News Desk - May 07, 2017
The Great White Way comes to The Cape Playhouse this summer as TONY award winners and stars from Wicked, Mamma Mia, Veep, Les Miserables and Modern Family take the stage in a season of Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk Award-winning shows. (more...)
19)
VIDEO: Colbert Digs Up Clip of Richard Gere Starring in GREASE
by Stage Tube - May 06, 2017
During his visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Richard Gere was given a flashback all the way to 1973 when Colbert dug up a clip of 22 year-old Gere starring as the iconic Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease. Check out the interview below! (more...)
20)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Apparate Into Broadway's Transfigured Lyric Theatre Next Spring
by BWW News Desk - May 04, 2017
Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have today confirmed that the production will have its Broadway premiere in the Spring of 2018 at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre in New York. (more...)