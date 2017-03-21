Hottest Articles on BWW 3/14/2017 - 3/21/2017

18) VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Helps Celebrate Couple's On Stage Engagement

by Stage Tube - March 18, 2017 On March 1st, 2017, Dan Markowitz chose a mindblowing moment to propose to his girlfriend, Sara Schwartz. The couple had met and bonded over HAMILTON immediately. Sara had seen it twice already, and she and Dan quickly decided to purchase tickets nine months in advance. Unkown to Dan at the time, the show would prove the perfect opportunity to propose. Watch Dan, Sara, and the cast of HAMILTON celebrate his proposal!