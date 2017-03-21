Hottest Articles on BWW 3/14/2017 - 3/21/2017
|
1)
VIDEO: Luke Evans, Dan Stevens & Josh Gad Join James Corden for 'Crosswalk the Musical: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST'
by Caryn Robbins - March 16, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, 'Beauty and the Beast' stars Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans joined James' theater company for a performance of Beauty and the Beast in the crosswalk of Beverly Boulevard at CBS. (more...)
|
2)
Alan Menken Wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula in Live Action LITTLE MERMAID
by BWW News Desk - March 20, 2017
Speaking to Gay Times about the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, legendary composer Alan Menken shared his dream casting for another live Disney reimagining: The Little Mermaid. (more...)
|
3)
President Trump Says 'Absolutely Not' to Attending COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
by Stage Tube - March 19, 2017
Would he jet to New York at the invitation of Canada's progressive hero, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to attend a Broadway performance of "Come From Away," a musical that showcases the generosity of foreigners? "Absolutely not," the president said. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 3/17; RAGTIME in D.C., HAMILTON Parody in Chicago, SWSX and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - March 17, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature RAGTIME at Ford's Theatre, SPAMILTON in Chicago, SWSX coverage in Austin and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
5)
Julie Andrews Responds to Trump's Proposed Cuts to the Arts in Moving Op-Ed
by TV News Desk - March 17, 2017
Legendary star of stage and screen, Julie Andrews, and her daughter, actress Emma Walton responded to Trump's proposed budget cuts to the arts in a new op-ed piece for CNN. (more...)
|
6)
Photo Flash: It Takes a Woman! First Look at Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - March 14, 2017
As it heads into tomorrow's first preview, Hello, Dolly! has broken the record for the highest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. BroadwayWorld has a look at the first photo of Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi - plus a close-up - in the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! below! (more...)
|
7)
Official: Trump Administration Budget Plan Calls to Eliminate National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities
by BWW News Desk - March 16, 2017
As BroadwayWorld reported in January, as a part of the Trump Administration's plans to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years, it was revealed that the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities would be eliminated entirely. (more...)
|
8)
Joshua Jackson, Stephen Spinella, John McGinty and Lauren Ridloff to Lead BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon; Summer Casting Set!
by BWW News Desk - March 15, 2017
Berkshire Theatre Group announces the final production of its upcoming 2017 Summer Season will be Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, which will begin performances on Thursday, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 24 at 8pm. (more...)
|
9)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song 'Evermore' Live on 'GMA'
by Movies News Desk - March 14, 2017
On today's GMA, Josh Groban, currently starring in Broadway's 'THE GREAT COMET OF 1812', performed the beautiful new song 'Evermore' from Disney's BEAUTY & THE BEAST. (more...)
|
10)
VIDEO: Justin Trudeau Delivers a Message of Hope and Unity at Broadway's COME FROM AWAY
by Stage Tube - March 15, 2017
The cast and the audience at Come From Away got a special treat from up north this evening when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stage ahead of the Canadian-born musical to address the audience. Trudeau is in the city to celebrate the show and to attend his first in the Broadway musical. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Surprises Guests at 'Be Our Guest' Restaurant at Magic Kingdom
by Caryn Robbins - March 18, 2017
Actor Josh Gad, who portrays Lefou in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, surprised guests dining at the Be Our Guest restaurant in New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom in celebration of the new live-action movie. (more...)
|
12)
Phoenix Best, Ta'Nika Gibson and Zonya Love to Star in All-New DREAMGIRLS at TUTS; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - March 15, 2017
Theatre Under The Stars is excited to introduce the cast for its upcoming production of DREAMGIRLS. (more...)
|
13)
VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Tim Minchin, Ben Platt, Abigail Spencer and James Corden performed a parody of Matilda's 'When I Grow Up' playing the roles of Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon (more...)
|
14)
Rialto Chatter: Is SWEET CHARITY on its Way to Broadway?
by BWW News Desk - March 19, 2017
The New York Post took a look at the ladies leading Broadway from behind the scenes, among which was widow of Cy Coleman, who now holds rights to SWEET CHARITY. When interviewed, Coleman was quoted referencing a Broadway transfer of The New Group's production, starring Sutton Foster, in the works for next season. She says they're 'going to have a lot more brass.' (more...)
|
15)
Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET
by BWW News Desk - March 19, 2017
Richard Spencer, founder of the 'Alt-Right' movement is no one's favorite person, especially as he continually harasses Democrats on Twitter. In a recent exchange reporter and columnist Eli Lake and Josh Marshall, editor and publisher of the news publication Talking Points Memo, Spencer pushed his luck. (more...)
|
16)
Director of Live-Action MULAN Says No Songs Are Anticipated
by BWW News Desk - March 19, 2017
In an interview with Niki Caro, director of the upcoming live-action MULAN, Moviefone learned that the film is not currently going to include any musical numbers. (more...)
|
17)
He Can't Hold It Back Anymore! Watch Santino Fontana Take On a Different FROZEN Tune at Broadway Backwards
by Stage Tube - March 14, 2017
At last night's Broadway Backwards, Santino Fontana (Cinderella the Musical, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Frozen) taunted the wintry conditions in the Northeast by performing 'Let It Go' from Frozen. Fontana voiced Hans in the film, but was thrilled to perform a gender-reversed rendition of Elsa's snowy showstopper at the event. It's safe to say the cold never bothered him, anyway (more...)
|
18)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Helps Celebrate Couple's On Stage Engagement
by Stage Tube - March 18, 2017
On March 1st, 2017, Dan Markowitz chose a mindblowing moment to propose to his girlfriend, Sara Schwartz. The couple had met and bonded over HAMILTON immediately. Sara had seen it twice already, and she and Dan quickly decided to purchase tickets nine months in advance. Unkown to Dan at the time, the show would prove the perfect opportunity to propose. Watch Dan, Sara, and the cast of HAMILTON celebrate his proposal! (more...)
|
19)
VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Examines Real-Life Inspiration Behind Broadway's COME FROM AWAY
by BWW News Desk - March 16, 2017
Today, NBC special correspondent Tom Brokaw joined TODAY to reveal the real-life incidents that inspired the show and examines how a small Canadian town opened its heart to stranded Americans in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. (more...)
|
20)
Broadway Baby! Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher Welcome Second Child
by BWW News Desk - March 20, 2017
Tony-nominee Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher welcomed a baby boy on Monday, March 13th. Son Ronan Laine Gallagher was born at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. (more...)