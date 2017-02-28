Hottest Articles on BWW 2/21/2017 - 2/28/2017
|
1)
Seize the Day! Disney's NEWSIES Breaks Records, Will Encore in Cinemas Next Month
by BWW News Desk - February 23, 2017
'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event to date from Fathom Events. An estimated 210,250 people saw the event on big screens across the U.S. on February 16, 18 and 22, amounting to $3.47 million in ticket sales. It also now ranks as the No. 2 top-performing title for Fathom Events to-date. (more...)
|
2)
ALADDIN Finds Princess, Genie, Villains and Band of Thieves for National Tour; Cast Complete!
by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017
Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway In Chicago have announced full casting for the eagerly-anticipated North American tour of Disney's Aladdin, which begins rehearsals in Chicago on Monday, February 27. (more...)
|
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/24; THE HONEY TRAP in Boston, Glenn Close Profile, WEST SIDE STORY in Dallas and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - February 24, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE HONEY TRAP in Boston, Glenn Close as the latest 'Women in Theater' profile in Connecticut, WEST SIDE STORY in Dallas and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
4)
Javier Muñoz Injured, Jevon McFerrin Will Step Into Title Role in HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - February 23, 2017
Jevon McFerrin, the young actor who has portrayed Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway as an alternate to the musical's lead Javier Muñoz, will step into the role effective immediately while Mr. Muñoz takes a medical leave to recover from a physical injury, it has been announced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. (more...)
|
5)
Hip Hop Mogul Jay Z to Produce Film Version of IN THE HEIGHTS
by Caryn Robbins - February 27, 2017
Hip hop mogul Jay Z will be among the producers of the highly anticipated film version of Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS. (more...)
|
6)
VIDEO: MOANA's Lin-Manuel Miranda & Auli'i Cravalho Perform on Oscars
by TV News Desk - February 26, 2017
Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed the Oscar-nominated song, 'How Far I'll Go,' written for Disney's MOANA by Miranda. This marks Miranda's debut on the Oscars stage. (more...)
|
7)
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs OSCARS 'In Memoriam' Tribute
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
WAITRESS composer and soon-to-be star Sara Bareilles performed 'Both Sides Now' for the 'In Memoriam' segment of tonight's THE ACADEMY AWARDS. (more...)
|
8)
VIDEO: 19 ANNIES Reunite In Honor of Musical's 40th Anniversary; Perform 'Tomorrow'
by TV News Desk - February 23, 2017
The beloved musical ANNIE has been delighting audiences on stage and screen for forty years and now for the first time, Inside Edition gathered together four generations of actresses who have played the iconic character (more...)
|
9)
VIDEO: Seth Rogen Performs HAMILTON's 'Schuyler Sisters' on Oscars
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox took the stage to present at tonight's Academy Awards. During the appearance, Rogen had the opportunity to complete his bucket list by performing HAMILTON's 'The Schyyler Sisters' in front of the world. (more...)
|
10)
Original Off-Broadway Star Jaygee Macapugay, Pop Star Mark Bautista to Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep
by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2017
Seattle Repertory Theatre today announced the star-studded cast of its highly anticipated immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love. (more...)
|
11)
BWW Feature: MOANA's Oscar-Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes for the EGOT
by Jennifer McHugh - February 24, 2017
which rock you've been hiding. Sure, he created one of the biggest and most successful musicals in Broadway history and now has the possibility of claiming the exclusive EGOT (or PEGOT or MacPEGOT?), but first, let's look at the man himself. (I will do my best to keep the Hamilton puns to a minimum). (more...)
|
12)
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Will Become an 'EGOT Performer' on Sunday's OSCARS
by BWW News Desk - February 24, 2017
When WAITRESS composer and soon-to-be star Sara Bareilles sings during the "In Memoriam" segment on the Academy Awards this Sunday night, she will have the distinction of becoming an "EGOT performer" - someone who has performed on the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards ceremonies. (more...)
|
13)
VIDEO: First Look - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Josh Gad & Luke Evans Sing 'Gaston'
by Movies News Desk - February 27, 2017
'My, what a guy, that Gaston!' Below, watch a new clip of 'Gaston' from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, featuring Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou. (more...)
|
14)
Darren Criss, GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE and More Among 48th Annual LADCC Award Nominees
by BWW News Desk - February 23, 2017
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced its nominations and special awards for excellence in Los Angeles, Orange County and Ventura County theatre for the year 2016 (Dec. 1, 2015 - Nov. 30, 2016). (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Contends 'You're Making Things Up Again, Donald!' in New Parody Video
by TV News Desk - February 23, 2017
According to Randy Rainbow's newest song parody, President Donald Trump may have a lot in common with BOOK OF MORMON's Elder Cunningham in their tendency to, shall we say, stretch the truth. (more...)
|
16)
BWW Interview: Marc Kudisch Talks BILLIONS, Changing Landscape of Theatre and Television
by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017
Anyone familiar with the career of three-time Tony-nominee Marc Kudisch knows two things about him; 1) he is one of the most talented stage actors of his generation, and 2) he is as passionate as he is talented. Despite more than two decades of success on the New York stage, including 13 Broadway and seven Off-Broadway shows, countless readings, benefits, and concerts, and additional regional productions, the actor has been popping up on television much more frequently recently. Partly by choice, and partly because of the evolving landscapes of theatre and television, Kudisch has consciously made on-screen roles more a part of his plan in recent years, in fact, he begins an explosive Season 2 arc on Showtime's BILLIONS tonight as the new Axe Capital corporate therapist, Dr. Gus. BILLIONS airs on Sundays at 10p/9c. (more...)
|
17)
Photo Flash: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and More Bring Artistry to Broadway's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017
Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George will re-open the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway tomorrow, Thursday, February 23rd, for a run through Sunday, April 23rd. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
|
18)
DVR Alert: Sarah Jessica Parker and Andrea McArdle Join ANNIE Gathering for Inside Edition
by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2017
They've tied a knot they never can sever. Dozens of former Annies, including original star Andrea McArdle and one of her successors, Sarah Jessica Parker, will unite for a 40th Anniversary celebration of the musical for Inside Edition. (more...)
|
19)
ZOOT SUIT Extends for Third and Final Time at the Taper
by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2017
Due to continued extraordinary ticket sales and resounding critical response, Center Theatre Group is announcing a third and final one-week extension for the run of Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit' at the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum. (more...)
|
20)
Review Roundup: Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - February 23, 2017
Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford lead the all-star cast of an extremely limited engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Lapine's, 'Sunday in the Park with George'. (more...)