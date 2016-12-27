Hottest Articles on BWW 12/20/2016 - 12/27/2016
1)
Update: Rockettes Union Calls Boycotting Inauguration 'Invalid'
by Alan Henry - December 23, 2016
BroadwayWorld has come across an email sent from the American Guild of Variety Artists to what appears to be Rockettes in its membership as a response to the announcement that some Rockettes do not want to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. (more...)
2)
Updated: Madison Square Garden Responds to Rockettes; Inauguration Performance Voluntary
by Alan Henry - December 23, 2016
Madison Square Garden has released a statement regarding the ongoing story that Rockettes are required to perform at the Presidential inauguration or risk being fired. (more...)
3)
Stages Across the Country Will Take Part in THE SANCTUARY PROJECT
by BWW News Desk - December 21, 2016
On January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone across the country, members of the theater community - from Broadway to regional theaters to high schools and colleges and community theaters - will come together to launch The Sanctuary Project. (more...)
4)
Photo Coverage: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and Cate Blanchett Judge HAMILTON Door Decorating Competition 2016
by Walter McBride - December 24, 2016
Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by Hamilton yesterday with pals Josh Groban and Cate Blanchett to judge the all-important holiday door-decorating contest, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all the highlights. (more...)
5)
Regional Roundup: Top 10 Stories This Week Around the Broadway World - 12/23; TITANIC in DC, AMELIE in LA and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - December 23, 2016
This week, we go around our Broadway World to feature stories in Washington, DC, St. Louis, Los Angeles and more. Check out our top 10 stories around our Broadway World below, which include TITANIC at Signature Theatre, AMELIE in Los Angeles, and A CHRISTMAS CAROL in St. Louis, just to name a few. (more...)
6)
SOCIAL: Radio City Rockettes to Perform at Trump Inauguration; The Arts Community Responds
by Social Watch - December 22, 2016
The theatre community and others have taken to social media to express outrage at an announcement made earlier today that the Radio City Rockettes are scheduled to perform at the inauguration of President-elect, Donald Trump. (more...)
7)
VIDEO: New Extended TV Spot for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!
by Stage Tube - December 25, 2016
A new extended TV spot trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was unveiled today as a Christmas gift for fans - check it out below! (more...)
8)
Star of Stage & Screen Angela Lansbury Joins Cast of Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS
by Movies News Desk - December 21, 2016
Dick Van Dyke revealed to THR that star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury will also make an appearance in the film. (more...)
9)
Radio City Rockettes to Perform at Trump Inauguration
by BWW News Desk - December 22, 2016
Today, chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, James Dolan, made the announcement that the dance troupe would be joining the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, at the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump. (more...)
10)
VIDEO: GMA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber with Epic Mash-Up of 3 Broadway Musicals
by TV News Desk - December 22, 2016
This morning, ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA celebrated legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musical (more...)
11)
Update: Debbie Reynolds Tweets Carrie Fisher in 'Stable Condition'; Thanks for Prayers
by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2016
A new tweet by her mother, Debbie Reynolds updates fans noting 'Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.' (more...)
12)
Insurance Company Fires Back in Ongoing SHUFFLE ALONG Lawsuit
by BWW News Desk - December 24, 2016
As reported last month by BroadwayWorld, the lawsuit rages on between the producers of Shuffle Along and their insurance company Lloyd's of London, with regard to coverage for Audra McDonald's recent pregnancy. Now, according to Forbes, Lloyd's has issued a new claim alleging that McDonald knew she was pregnant before the coverage in the policy began. Following this claim, the insurance company is urging the courts to dismiss the entire policy, as opposed to forcing the company to pay the producers the complete capitalization for the production, which they are requesting due to their argument that McDonald's pregnancy was an accident that forced the production to close early. (more...)
13)
Breaking News: Broadway Revival of FALSETTOS to Air on PBS' 'Live From Lincoln Center' in 2017
by TV News Desk - December 21, 2016
BWW has confirmed that the current Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's musical FALSETTOS will air as part of PBS' 'Live From Lincoln Center.' (more...)
14)
Tony Winner George S. Irving Dies at 94
by BWW News Desk - December 26, 2016
BroadwayWorld.com is sad to report the death of actor George S. Irving at 94 years old. (more...)
15)
Beloved Broadway Costume Designer Willa Kim Dies at 99
by BWW News Desk - December 24, 2016
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the beloved Broadway costume designer Willa Kim has died at 99 after years of struggling with her health. (more...)
16)
Breaking News: British Singer and Ex-Wham Star George Michael Dies at 53
by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2016
According to the BBC, British singer George Michael, most known for his years as part of Wham has died at 53 years old, 'peacefully at home' with no further details available at this time. (more...)
17)
2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards Update - ALLEGIANCE Winning 'Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album'!
by BWW Special Coverage - December 23, 2016
Voting has opened for the 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards, recognizing the best releases between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016. Nominations were completely reader-submitted. Winners will be announced in January! (more...)
18)
Update: Carrie Fisher in Stable Condition Following Heart Attack on Plane
by BWW News Desk - December 23, 2016
According to multiple published sources and first reported by TMZ, Carrie Fisher has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack Friday afternoon on a flight from London to LAX. (more...)
19)
VIDEO: Audience Member Proposes at WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke
by BWW News Desk - December 22, 2016
'You look like the top of a wedding cake!' exclaims composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles to a couple welcomed on stage to sing at last night's WAITRESS cast album karaoke. (more...)
20)
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Perform on NBC's 'Today'
by BWW News Desk - December 22, 2016
NBC has announced that the cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform on TODAY on Tuesday, January 3rd. (more...)