Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/1/2017
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE - 7/1/2017
Faith, family and frosting collide in a touching and timely new play by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us). The Echo Theater Company continues its 20th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of The Cake. Jennifer Chambers directs for a July 1 opening at Atwater Village Theatre.
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents Falstaff - 7/1/2017
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe - 7/2/2017
The Old Globe today announced the full cast for Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway.
Opera Saratoga's 2017 Summer Festival Season Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 7/2/2017
Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson announced today complete casting for the three exciting new productions that will comprise the company's 2017 Summer Festival, which will build on the company's commitment to producing masterpieces from the operatic cannon, important American works, and works in which dance plays an integral role. In addition, a wide variety of free and ticketed concert events will be presented from May 28th through July 16th at venues throughout the region.
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie' - 7/3/2017
Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago announced today that Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura will return to the Broadway production by popular demand in the role of 'Roxie Hart' for 11 performances only, July 3 to July 13, 2017.
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre - 7/3/2017
Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will join the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as 'Pierre' beginning July 3, 2017, starring alongside Denée Benton as 'Natasha.' Click below to watch a fun video introducing the new star!
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland - 7/3/2017
Broadway leading lady and Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico will return to the Broadway at Birdland Concert Series with 'Broadway Firecracker' on Monday, July 3 at 7pm at Birdland Jazz (315 West 44th Street), bringing this special summer holiday concert to her favorite jazz venue.
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street - 7/4/2017
Bay Street Theater has announced the cast and creative team of INTIMATE APPAREL by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. Kelly McCreary, currently one of the stars of Grey's Anatomy on ABC, will star as Esther Mills.
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight - 7/4/2017
Grammy and Tony-Award winner Heather Headley will perform a new arrangement of the Elvis Presley hit 'If I Can Dream' on Macy's 41st Annual 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS. Headley most recently appeared on Broadway in THE COLOR PURPLE.
NYT Folksbiene Updates Immigration Musical 'AMERIKE' - 7/4/2017
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), currently producers of the Tony-nominated 'Indecent,' and the company responsible for last season's hit musical 'The Golden Bride,' kicks off its record-making 103rd consecutive season with 'Amerike - The Golden Land,' a high-energy musical journey of the American immigrant experience.
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse - 7/5/2017
The Ogunquit Playhouse takes audience on a hilarious trip back to the Roaring Twenties with their production of the musical adaptation of Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath's madcap film, Bullets Over Broadway on stage from July 5 – July 29.
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR with Michael Urie Moves to New World Stages - 7/5/2017
Red Bull Theater has announced that their acclaimed production of The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, now at The Duke on 42nd Street, will transfer to New World Stages for six weeks only, beginning July 5th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through August 20th.
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival - 7/6/2017
Cady Huffman, winner of the 2001 TONY Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her show-stopping performance in The Producers, will direct the New York City premiere of City of Light: A New Musical to be presented as a part of the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival July 6-16, 2016 at the Connelly Theater.
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Opens at New World Stages - 7/6/2017
Red Bull Theater has announced that their acclaimed production of The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, now at The Duke on 42nd Street, will transfer to New World Stages for six weeks only, beginning July 6th, one day later than originally announced. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through August 20th.
Prelude to Performance Presents CARMEN and More - 7/6/2017
The Martina Arroyo Foundation's Prelude to Performance program will stage two operas from July 6-9 at The Kaye Theatre at Hunter College. This year, young singer's will be featured in Bizet's CARMEN and a double bill of Puccini's Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi.
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE - 7/7/2017
Olivia Wilde will stop by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to discuss the Broadway play '1984.' Also on tap for the show, legendary star of stage and screen, Bernadette Peters will discuss her annual charity event 'Broadway Barks.'
New Play CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES Heads Off-Broadway - 7/7/2017
MOC Entertainment has announced that it will present the world premiere of CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES, a candid new play (based on a true story) written and directed by Marlon Orlando Cole about the complexities that arise when one African American couple's solid relationship encounters the issue of male infertility, July 7th at St. Luke's Theater, 308 West 46th Street.
UAO Kicks Off 23rd Festival Season, Featuring CAROUSEL and More - 7/7/2017
Over 30 artists will make their Union Avenue Opera [UAO] debut during its 23rd Festival Season this summer. The seven-week summer season will open Friday, July 7 as world-renowned soprano Christine Brewer makes her return to the UAO stage as Lady Billows in Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring. The season continues through Saturday, August 26with performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved Carousel and Engelbert Humperdinck's cautionary fairy tale, Hänsel und Gretel.
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event - 7/8/2017
BROADWAY BARKS will once again take over Shubert Alley for the 19th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups.
BROADWAY BARKS 2017 - 7/8/2017
Broadway Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters announces her Mozart in the Jungle co-star, Malcolm McDowell, to co-host the 19th annual dog & cat adoption event with her on July 8, 2017.
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival - 7/8/2017
City of Light, a new musical by Gabrielle Wagner, Julie Weiner and Jan Roper with direction by Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, will play three performances at the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival.
Hit Potter Comedy PUFFS Apparates to New World Stages - 7/8/2017
PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic continues its remarkable journey as it moves from Off-Off-Broadway to Off-Broadway to Off-Broadway-er with a transfer to its new home at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).
Prospect Theater's WORLD VIEWS Presents Art-Inspired Mini-Musicals in Concert - 7/8/2017
Prospect Theater Company, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel and Managing Director Melissa Huber, will present WORLD VIEWS, a collection of new mini-musicals in concert, the culmination of Prospect's 2017 Musical Theater Lab. WORLD VIEWS, the company's 11th lab performance, will be presented on July 8, 2017 at 8pm at The TimesCenter.
Margaret Ladd Headlines "Victory Girls" at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity - 7/8/2017
Central City Opera Announces 2017 Summer Festival - 7/8/2017
Central City Opera's 2017 Summer Festival, which runs from July 8 through August 6, features Bizet's Carmen and Mozart's Così fan tutte performed in repertory in the historic Central City Opera House, and three one-act operas with limited runs—Britten's The Burning Fiery Furnace, Douglas Moore's Gallantry, and Amy Beach's Cabildo—performed in smaller venues located around the town of Central City. Complementing these five widely different operas are pre-performance lectures and talkbacks, staged opera scenes, elegant opening night dinners, and post-performance socials, which make for a full and enriching experience of entertainment and culture in one of Colorado's most historic mountain settings.