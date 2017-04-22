Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/22/2017
|
Shirley Jones Inducted Into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame - 4/22/2017
Theater, television and film icon, Shirley Jones, will be inducted into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame during the Playhouse's third Oscar Hammerstein Festival, April 22-23, 2017.
|
Houston Grand Opera Presents Götterdämmerung - 4/22/2017
Houston Grand Opera presents Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods), the final installment of Wagner's epic Ring cycle, featuring a new generation of leading Wagnerians including Simon O'Neill as Siegfried and Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde, starting April 22.
|
SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU Start Performances in Rep at NYTW - 4/22/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU, presented in repertory and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and former NYTW 2050 Fellow Ed Sylvanus Iskandar.
|
Sondra Radvanovsky To Star In LA Opera's TOSCA - 4/22/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo has announced final casting details for LA Opera's upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's thrilling masterpiece, Tosca, conducted by Music Director James Conlon.
|
The Gates Are Almost Open! 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Sets Spring Broadway Bow - 4/23/2017
The factory is almost open! Producers for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, just announced the show will begin performances Tuesday, March 28, 2017 and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).
|
Javier Munoz Named Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Event - 4/23/2017
The Rosie's Theater Kids event 'Passing It On' has announced HAMILTON's Javier Muñoz as its mentor.
|
Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES Opens at Signature Theatre - 4/23/2017
Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the Signature Theatre world premiere production of The Antipodes, written by Residency Five playwright Annie Baker and directed by Lila Neugebauer.
|
Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES Opens at Signature Theatre - 4/23/2017
The Signature Theatre world premiere production of The Antipodes, written by Residency Five playwright Annie Baker and directed by Lila Neugebauer, has been extended one week after selling out its initial run in less than 72 hours.
|
Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents ITZHAK PERLMAN IN RECITAL - 4/23/2017
|
Jessie Mueller, Adrienne Warren, Javier Munoz and More Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Benefit - 4/23/2017
Broadway stars Jessie Mueller (Tony Award, BEAUTIFUL), Javier Muñoz (HAMILTON), and Adrienne Warren (SHUFFLE ALONG) will join 60 students from Rosie's Theater Kids – the dance and music school for NYC public school students - onstage at the school's annual spring benefit evening, entitled “Passing It On” on Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68 St. between Park and Lexington Avenues).
|
Telly Leung Brings Personal Stories, Intimate Tunes to Yotel - 4/23/2017
Telly Leung - the Broadway and television star of 'Glee,' Godspell and Rent, currently starring on Broadway in In Transit - will debut at the new concert space The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street) for one show only on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 PM.
|
Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES Opens Extended Run Off-Broadway - 4/23/2017
The Signature Theatre world premiere production of The Antipodes, written by Residency Five playwright Annie Baker and directed by Lila Neugebauer, has been extended by one week for a second time.
|
Dianne Wiest Leads Yale Rep's HAPPY DAYS Off-Broadway - 4/23/2017
Theatre for a New Audience will present present the Yale Repertory Theatre production of Samuel Beckett's masterpiece Happy Days. Two-time Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets over Broadway) plays Winnie, widely considered modern drama's pinnacle female role, alongside Jarlath Conroy, who plays Willie, directed by Yale Repertory Theatre Artistic Director James Bundy.
|
Millan & Gilroy Host Ducdame Ensemble's SHAKESPEARE SINGS - 4/23/2017
Ducdame Ensemble founding members Tedra Millan (PRESENT LAUGHTER, THE WOLVES) and Sam Gilroy (Showtime's BILLIONS) are set to co-host SHAKESPEARE SINGS on Sunday April 23, 2017.
|
Telly Leung Brings HELLO, YOUNG LOVERS to The Green Room 42 - 4/23/2017
Telly Leung — the Broadway and television star of “Glee,” Godspell and Rent, who recently starred on Broadway in In Transit — will debut his new concert “Hello, Young Lovers” at the performance space The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street) for one show only on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 PM.
|
Dancer, Popra Nakayama in the musical "The Little Mermaid" in New York City. - 4/23/2017
|
HAPPY DAYS, Starring Dianne Wiest, Starts at TFANA - 4/23/2017
A friendly reminder! Theatre for a New Audience presents the Yale Repertory Theatre production of Samuel Beckett's masterpiece Happy Days, beginning this Sunday, April 23. Two-time Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets over Broadway) plays Winnie, widely considered modern drama's pinnacle female role, alongside Jarlath Conroy, who plays Willie, directed by Yale Repertory Theatre Artistic Director James Bundy.
|
Murney, Escola, Pope & More Honor Patti LuPone at THE MEETING* - 4/23/2017
The Meeting* hosted by Justin Sayre — the monthly gathering of the International Order of Sodomites, the centuries-old organization which sets the mythic Gay Agenda - will continue its final season on Sunday, April 23 with a celebration of Broadway legend Patti LuPone at 9:30 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.
|
Lin-Manuel Miranda & ALW Chat Live from The Other Palace - 4/23/2017
Are these two musical theatre legends too much for one room? Find out on Sunday, April 23, when Live at The Other Palace streams a conversation between HAMILTON's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd-Webber, currently represented by four shows on Broadway.
|
Original Star Mary Beth Peil Will Journey to Broadway in ANASTASIA - 4/24/2017
Just announced, Mary Beth Peil will star in the role of Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna in the new Broadway musical Anastasia, opening on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Peil originated the role in the world premiere production at Hartford Stage.
|
MEDICINE THE MUSICAL Gets Staged Reading in NYC - 4/24/2017
A professional staged reading of Medicine the Musical, a new musical by Michael Ehrenreich, is set to take place at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Monday, April 24, 2017.
|
Ben Rimalower's PATTI ISSUES Returns to NYC - 4/24/2017
After another successful return engagement earlier this year, Ben Rimalower will return with his acclaimed long-running solo plays, PATTI ISSUES (about his obsession with Broadway diva Patti LuPone and his relationship with his troubled gay father) and BAD WITH MONEY (about how an addiction to spending beyond his means has driven him to extreme lengths all his life) at The Duplex (61 Christopher Street at Seventh Avenue) for three Monday nights this season April 24, May 15 and June 12.
|
Tovah Feldshuh Leads Reading of ANDA'S LOVE at The Old Globe - 4/24/2017
The Old Globe will participate in the National Jewish Theater Foundation - Holocaust Theater International Initiative - Remembrance Readings 2017 in Honor of Elie Wiesel.
|
Reps from NY Deaf Theatre & More Set for TDF's Accessibility Symposium - 4/24/2017
Theatre Development Fund (TDF), the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, will host an accessibility symposium, “TDF Access for NYC Theatre” on Monday, April 24 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).
|
Sarsgaard, Ireland, Wolfe & More Appear at Soho Rep.'s 2017 Gala - 4/24/2017
Hosted by actress Gloria Reuben and actor, director and writer Tim Blake Nelson, Soho Rep.'s Spring 2017 Gala will honor director Leah C. Gardiner (generations, born bad), playwright Melissa James Gibson ([sic], House of Cards) and scenic designer Louisa Thomspon, (Washeteria, Blasted), who have each been at the heart of some of the most memorable productions in the company's 42-year history and whose pioneering work for Soho Rep. has brought critical acclaim, both to the theater and to their own work.
|
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's AMELIE Performs on 'Today' - 4/24/2017
BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY.
|
Mobile Unit's TWELFTH NIGHT Runs for Free This Spring at The Public - 4/24/2017
The Public Theater will begin previews for the MOBILE UNIT'sTWELFTH NIGHT on Monday, April 24. Directed by Saheem Ali, the sit-down run of Twelfth Night follows a free three-week tour to the five boroughs bringing Shakespeare to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts.
|
Groff, Luker & More Take the Stage at Symphony Space's Spring 2017 Gala - 4/24/2017
Symphony Space, the performing arts center known for its original music, film, dance, and literary programs, will honor Theodore S. Chapin and Lenore & Robert Davis at the 2017 Spring Gala at Capitale on Monday, April 24, 2017.
|
Rebecca Gilman's DOLLHOUSE Set for The Acting Company's Salon Series - 4/24/2017
The Acting Company will continue its 2016-2017 John McDonald Salon Series with Rebecca Gilman's Dollhouse, a contemporary Ibsen reinvention of A Doll's House set in modern-day Chicago, on Monday, April 24th at 7 PM at the Pearl Theatre, 555 West 42nd St. between 10th and 11th Aves., New York, NY.
|
Primary Stages Presents Reading of Sampson's PARADING THE NOOSE - 4/24/2017
Primary Stages has announced a reading of PARADING THE NOOSE, a new play by Connor Sampson, the recipient of the inaugural Jeffry Melnick New Playwright Award, established by Jeffry Melnick and administrated by Primary Stages.
|
THE ENCOUNTER Heads to San Francisco - 4/25/2017
On the heels of unanimous raves on Broadway, Carole Shorenstein Hays announced today that the Complicite production of The Encounter, Simon McBurney's riveting one-man play where audience members must wear headphones to take part in the journey, will continue at the Curran for a limited engagement next spring, April 25 - May 7, 2017.
|
Stephen Sondheim Honored at PEN America's Literary Gala - 4/25/2017
Master composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim will receive the 2017 PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award at PEN America's annual Literary Gala on April 25 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Actress Meryl Streep, who starred in the 2014 film adaptation of Sondheim's Into the Woods, will present the prize.
|
BAMBOO IN BUSHWICK Heads to Brooklyn, Off-Broadway This Spring - 4/25/2017
Working Theater, under the direction of Artistic Producing Director MarkPlesent, has announced that it will present BAMBOO IN BUSHWICK – a new play that explores the varying and complex reactions to gentrification in the suddenly trendy Bushwick section of Brooklyn, as the second fully staged production in the company's FIVE BOROUGHS / ONE CITY project, which is deepening its relationships with communities of working people in their very own neighborhoods.
|
Suzan-Lori Parks' VENUS Begins at Signature Theatre - 4/25/2017
Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the Signature Theatre production of Venus, written by Residency One playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Obie Award-winner Lear deBessonet.
|
Russian Crime Novelist Boris Akunin Takes on HAMLET Off-Broadway - 4/25/2017
The best-selling Russian crime fiction writer Boris Akunin's new stage adaptation of Shakespeare's HAMLET will debut this spring Off-Broadway when Red Lab Productions and Roust Theatre Company present HAMLET. A VERSION, with previews beginning April 21, prior to the official press opening on April 25 at The Theater at St. Clement's (423 W. 46 St.) in New York City. HAMLET. A VERSION is directed by Irina Gachechiladze. The production features original music by Georgian composer Giya Kancheli.
|
Aduba, Jackson & Cravalho Headline Opening Act's A NIGHT OF YES! Benefit - 4/25/2017
Opening Act, which for more than a decade has provided free after-school theater programming to New York City's most under-served public high schools, announced today that Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will headline a night of performance and song for Opening Act's 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages on April 25th, 2017.
|
Dive Into the Loch Ness Legend with FOSSILS at 59E59 - 4/25/2017
59E59 Theaters will present FOSSILS, by Bucket Club, directed by Nel Crouch. Produced by Bucket Club, in association with Farnham Maltings, FOSSILS begins performances on Tuesday, April 25 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 14. Press Opening is Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM.
|
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Closes Cherry Lane's 2017 Mentor Project Season - 4/25/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre will end its Obie award-winning MENTOR PROJECT 2017 season with Jocelyn Bioh's NOLLYWOOD DREAMS, directed by Saheem Ali and mentored by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
|
We're All Connected! SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Opens Tonight - 4/25/2017
A friendly reminder! Performances of John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ('Mom,' The Girl on the Train), Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, 'Manhattan') and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, '24: Legacy') begin tonight, Wednesday, April 5, at 8pm.
|
Nikka Graff Lanzarone & More Set for LOVE AND REAL ESTATE Readings - 4/25/2017
Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab will present staged readings of Love and Real Estate, three one-act musicals with book and lyrics by Sean Hartley and music by Sam Davis.
|
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts First Wagner Opera at the Met - 4/25/2017
Future Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts his first Wagner opera with the company, Der Fliegende Holländer, beginning April 25. The opera, which has not been seen at the Met since 2010, featuresMichael Volle as the Dutchman, the ghostly sailor damned to sail the seas in search of the love that will set him free. Amber Wagner sings the role of Senta, opposite Jay Hunter Morris as the huntsman Erik. The cast also features Dolora Zajick as Senta's nurse Mary with Ben Bliss as the Steersman and Franz-Josef Selig as Senta's father Daland.
|
NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES Premieres - 4/25/2017
Dan Goggin's internationally acclaimed musical sensation, Nunsense will premiere the sinfully funny pilot episode of 'Nunsense: The TV Series' online, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The new series, which features stars of stage and screen, can be viewed starting at 12:01 AM at www.nunsensetv.com. The pilot was shot at a former monastery in Union City, New Jersey. Check out a trailer for the show below!
|
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs on 'Today' - 4/25/2017
BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY.
|
DVR Alert: Lea Michele, Andrea Martin Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight - 4/25/2017
|
Opening Act Hosts Starry 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages - 4/25/2017
Opening Act, which for more than a decade has provided free after-school theater programming to New York City's most underserved public high schools, announced today that Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), and Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist), have joined the cast of Opening Act's 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages on April 25th, 2017.
|
SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN Continues The Sol Project at Rattlestick - 4/26/2017
The Sol Project, the New York-based theater collective devoted to producing Latinx playwrights in NYC and beyond, continues their work with the initiative's second production, Martin Zimmerman's Seven Spots on the Sun, directed by Weyni Mengesha, who makes her New York directorial debut.
|
Gender-Reversed Presidential Debates Headed Off-Broadway in HER OPPONENT - 4/26/2017
Prismal Productions has announced that HER OPPONENT, a dynamic new event that re-stages verbatim excerpts from three of 2016's deeply contentious presidential debates (replicating the actual text, gestures, and movements of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump with gender-reversed casting) is headed Off Broadway, for an open ended run in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway, in Times Square.
|
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's 2017 NUWORKS Season - 4/26/2017
Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, continues the Rep's 40th Milestone Season in 2017 by lighting a beacon to pave the way for multicultural artists with NUWORKS 2017 in a diverse range of short new works exploring different genres and techniques.
|
SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN Makes New York Premiere at Rattlestick - 4/26/2017
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in collaboration with The Sol Project will present the New York premiere of Martín Zimmerman's meditation on mourning, redemption and revenge, Seven Spots On The Sun, directed by 2016 Dora Award winner Weyni Mengesha, starring Flora Diaz (The Eyes of My Mother, Fox's 'Gotham'), Peter Jay Fernandez (Broadway: All the Way, Cyrano de Bergerac) and Flor De Liz Perez (CBS's 'The Good Wife,' West End: The Motherf**ker with the Hat, Dolphins and Sharks).
|
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA Performs on NBC's TODAY - 4/26/2017
BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY.
|
O'Hara, Irwin, Worsham & Fitzgerald to Headline BABES IN TOYLAND - 4/27/2017
As previously announced, MasterVoices (formerly The Collegiate Chorale), closes its 75th anniversary season with Victor Herbert's Babes in Toyland on April 27, 2017 at 7pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (57th Street and 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019).
|
John Lithgow Receives 2017 Harvard Arts Medal - 4/27/2017
Award-winning actor John Lithgow ('67 ArD '05) is the recipient of the 2017 Harvard Arts Medal, which will be awarded by Harvard University President Drew Gilpin Faust at a ceremony on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 4 pm at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge.
|
Bening, Kaye, Umphress, Wolfe and More Slated for A.C.T. Gala - 4/27/2017
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), gala chair Priscilla B. Geeslin and Honorary Chairs Beth Behrs, Colman Domingo, Douglas Sills, and Denzel Washington have announced A.C.T.'s 50th Anniversary Gala, taking place on Thursday, April 27 at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St.), The Costume Shop (1119 Market St.), as well as in a specially built supper club–style tented dining room between the two venues.
|
MasterVoices Presents Starry BABES IN TOYLAND Concert - 4/27/2017
The production will be conducted by MasterVoices' Artistic Director Ted Sperling and will feature previously announced stars Kelli O'Hara, Bill Irwin, Lauren Worsham, Christopher Fitzgerald - with Jonathan Freeman, Chris Sullivan, and Jeffrey Schecter just joining the lineup - alongside 130 singers of MasterVoices, with Orchestra of St. Luke's.
|
Max von Essen Leads ERC's THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM - 4/27/2017
Celebrating its 16th season, the critically-acclaimed Ensemble for the Romantic Century (ERC) returns to BAM Fisher with a two-week run of The Dreyfus Affair.
|
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's GROUNDHOG DAY Performs on NBC's TODAY - 4/27/2017
BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY.
|
Max von Essen Stars in THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM - 4/27/2017
Ensemble for the Romantic Century's Executive Artistic Director, Eve Wolf, is proud to announce that Emmy Winner Peter Scolari (HBO's Girls) has just joined the cast of The Drefyus Affair at BAM in the role of Emile Zola.
|
MasterVoices Presents Star-Studded BABES IN TOYLAND - 4/27/2017
As previously announced, MasterVoices (formerly The Collegiate Chorale), closes its 75th anniversary season with Victor Herbert's Babes in Toyland on April 27, 2017 at 7pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (57th Street and 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019).
|
Mobile Unit's TWELFTH NIGHT Runs for Free This Spring at The Public - 4/27/2017
The Public Theater will begin previews for the MOBILE UNIT'sTWELFTH NIGHT on Monday, April 24. Directed by Saheem Ali, the sit-down run of Twelfth Night follows a free three-week tour to the five boroughs bringing Shakespeare to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts.
|
DVR Alert: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Stars Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight - 4/27/2017
|
Annie Parisse Leads Reading of New Play DO THIS at The Davenport - 4/27/2017
Do This, a new play by Karen Siff Exkorn (bestselling author of The Autism Sourcebook) and starring Annie Parisse (Clybourne Park, The Layover, 'Law and Order') will be performed at an invitation only developmental reading on Thursday, April 27th at 3pm at The Loft at the Davenport Theatre (354 W. 45th Street).
|
York, Warren, Gotay and More Perform at MMC's 2017 Benefit - 4/27/2017
Marymount Manhattan College (MMC), a private liberal arts college on Manhattan's Upper East Side, will honor Scott and Debby Rechler, dedicated philanthropists and proud MMC parents at the 2017 Annual Scholarship Benefit, and welcome an evening of star performances.
|
O'Hare & Grant 'Dance All Night' in MY FAIR LADY at the Lyric Opera - 4/28/2017
Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that film star Richard E. Grant and Broadway standout Lisa O'Hare will star as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle in Lyric Opera's grand-scale production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's My Fair Lady, April 28-May 21, 2017 (press opening April 29).
|
FRIENDS Musical Parody Is THERE FOR YOU' at 54 Below - 4/28/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Friends the Musical in Concert: I Was There for You on April 28th, 2017 at 11:30pm.
|
HAIRSPRAY's John Waters & More Slated for SPRINGFEST/17 in Chicago - 4/28/2017
After finding that the inaugural Springfest sparked joy across Chicago, the Chicago Humanities Festival (CHF) has revealed its full line-up for its second annual Springfest, Stuff.
|
Cleveland Opera Theater Presents Le nozze di Figaro - 4/28/2017
Cleveland Opera Theater presents Le nozze di Figaro, April 28 and 30, 2017 at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium.
|
Lea Michele Releases New Album 'Places' Today on Columbia Records - 4/28/2017
Lea Michele shared the new song 'Anything's Possible' from her upcoming brand new album "Places", dropping April 28th.
|
HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Honored at Cielo Gala 2017 - 4/28/2017
Actor Javier Muñoz, star of Broadway's hit show Hamilton and HIV/AIDS activist, will be recognized with the 2017 Ilka Award, at the Latino Commission on AIDS' Annual Cielo gala to be celebrated Friday, April 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
|
NIVELLI'S WAR, Inspired by Magician's True Story, Appears at New Victory Theater - 4/28/2017
???????Nivelli's War, inspired by the true story of “The Magician of the Holocaust” is a brand new play about an unlikely friendship forged in the aftermath of World War II. Following its three-week run at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Nivelli's War will make its U.S. and Off-Broadway Premiere at The New Victory Theater from April 28 to May 11, 2017.
|
Boston's Lyric Opera Closes 40th Season With THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - 4/28/2017
Boston Lyric Opera's (BLO) production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro, opens April 28 for a five-performance run through May 7 at the John Hancock Hall at the Back Bay Events Center. Reuniting the artistic team that helmed BLO's acclaimed 2016 La Bohème (Rosetta Cucchi directing, BLO Artistic Advisor John Conklin designing, and David Angusconducting) the production recounts the antics and schemes of Count Almaviva as he attempts to upend Figaro's wedding day. Cucchi and Conklin took inspiration for this new production from the style and feel of the romantic Billy Wilder 1954 comedy “Sabrina” starring Audrey Hepburn; it takes place in an imagined glamorous villa located in a prototypical European city.
|
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Performs on 'Today' - 4/28/2017
BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY.
|
Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE SUMMER KING - THE JOSH GIBSON STORY - 4/29/2017
Pittsburgh Opera's 2016-'17 season concludes with the first world premiere in our illustrious 78-year history. Opera lovers, baseball fans, and Pittsburghers of all stripes will be dazzled by Daniel Sonenberg's The Summer King - the Josh Gibson Story, at the Benedum Center April 29th – May 7th.
|
Rita Moreno Launches 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center - 4/29/2017
The Kennedy Center today announces that philanthropist and Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein will host a new series of sit-down conversations with high-profile figures from the arts and culture field, beginning on April 29, 2017, with legendary actress, singer, EGOT winner, and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree, Rita Moreno.
|
Atlanta Opera Closes Season With Puccini's TURANDOT - 4/29/2017
The Atlanta Opera closes the 2016-17 season with the romance and spectacle of Puccini's final masterpiece, Turandot, the first opera performed in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2007.
|
Florida Grand Opera Presents Verdi's UN BALLO IN MASCHERA - 4/29/2017
A tortuous love triangle involving the King of Sweden. A mysterious fortune teller who predicts that the King will soon die. An assassination plot. Few of Giuseppe Verdi's operas contain as many bewitching elements as his 1859 masterpiece Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), which opens at Florida Grand Opera on April 29, 2017, in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County's Ziff Ballet Opera House.