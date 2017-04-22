Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/22/2017

Boston's Lyric Opera Closes 40th Season With THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - 4/28/2017 Boston Lyric Opera's (BLO) production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro, opens April 28 for a five-performance run through May 7 at the John Hancock Hall at the Back Bay Events Center. Reuniting the artistic team that helmed BLO's acclaimed 2016 La Bohème (Rosetta Cucchi directing, BLO Artistic Advisor John Conklin designing, and David Angusconducting) the production recounts the antics and schemes of Count Almaviva as he attempts to upend Figaro's wedding day. Cucchi and Conklin took inspiration for this new production from the style and feel of the romantic Billy Wilder 1954 comedy “Sabrina” starring Audrey Hepburn; it takes place in an imagined glamorous villa located in a prototypical European city.

