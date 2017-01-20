Broadway AM Report, January 20, 2017 - STAND UP, SING OUT!, Inauguration Day and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

THIS WEEKEND'S CALL SHEET:

- Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more take part in tonight's STAND UP, SING OUT! concert!

- SANCTUARY's Inaugural Ball is set for this evening at HERE...

- INCIDENT AT HIDDEN TEMPLE begins at Pan Asian Rep, Ma-Yi premieres PEER GYNT & THE NORWEGIAN HAPA BAND, ORANGE JULIUS (more here) and THE GREAT AMERICAN DRAMA start Off-Broadway.

- And Broadway and opera stars appear in a concert film of Hillary Clinton's speeches!

ON YOUR FEET! hits a milestone on Broadway!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Broadway's WAR PAINT has found its full cast!

- Celine Dion is performing a new song for BEAUTY & THE BEAST.

- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND just hosted an NYC workshop...

- We got a look at shots from (right) ON YOUR FEET!'s 500th show, photos and footage of THE PRICE's meet & greet, and a sneak peek at Michael Feinstein hosting AMERICAN SONGBOOK AT NJPAC!

- John Tiffany is adapting PINOCCHIO for the National...

- Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET will premiere at Roundabout.

- Shoshana Bean is set to headline a benefit for the NYC Gay Men's Chorus, while Alan Cumming will perform his 'SAPPY SONGS' to benefit Long Wharf.

- And the NFL's Eddie George will return to CHICAGO in Akron this spring!

What we're listening to: The cast recording of Off-Broadway's A DOG STORY, unleashed today! Social Butterfly: This beautiful gem from last night's Ghostlight Project events, and follow #GhostlightProject on Twitter to see updates from across the country! "Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." #ghostlightproject #bealight #allarewelcome pic.twitter.com/aTUn9V09h9 - Blessedterns (@Blessedterns) January 19, 2017

