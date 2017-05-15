BWW's On This Day - May 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Broad Comedy
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Guards at the Taj
The View UpStairs
Marry Harry
The Emperor Jones
The Glass Menagerie
Her Opponent
Rebel in the Soul
Vanity Fair
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Arlington
Cagney
My Family: Not the Sitcom
All Our Children
Sand in the Sandwiches
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
CLOSING SOON:
Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
COMING UP: