BWW's On This Day - July 21, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Money Talks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17

The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

COMING UP:

Saturday July 22, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on Today's SESAME STREET on HBO
Saturday July 22, 2017:
Reece, Boatman, Cahoon & More Line Up for ROBIN HOOD at The Old Globe
Saturday July 22, 2017:
Reeve Carney and More Set for Lab of Sleepy Hollow Rock Opera in L.A.
Saturday July 22, 2017:
THIS IS READING, Art Project Inspired by SWEAT, Opens in PA
Sunday July 23, 2017:
Ramin Karimloo Brings 'Broadgrass' and More to BB Kings
Sunday July 23, 2017:
Star-Studded Roster Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl
Monday July 24, 2017:
Mamet & Rauch Bring 'CHELSEA & IVANKA' to Joe's Pub
Monday July 24, 2017:
WOMEN OF NOTE at NYMF
Tuesday July 25, 2017:
Charlebois & Michael Lead NC Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Christine'
Friday July 28, 2017:
Alice Ripley & More Featured on BUBBLE BOY Recording
Friday July 28, 2017:
Here They Go Again! Bleu, Cameron & DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Bowl
Friday July 28, 2017:
MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
Friday July 28, 2017:
MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl

