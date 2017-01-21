BWW's On This Day - January 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Wild Honey
Lazarus
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Rent
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Front Page
Dead Funny
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Buried Child
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Art
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Wild Honey
Lazarus
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Rent
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Front Page
Dead Funny
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Buried Child
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Art
COMING UP: