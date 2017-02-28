BWW's On This Day - February 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
Hamilton
Sweeney Todd
Bull in a China Shop
All the Fine Boys
Significant Other
Lost Without Words
Seventeen
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
Buried Child
She Loves Me
Interview: A New Musical
Fade
Beardo
The Dressmaker's Secret
Dear World
The Object Lesson
Mother Africa
The Kite Runner
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Evening at the Talk House
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Winter's Tale
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
CLOSING SOON:
Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
COMING UP: