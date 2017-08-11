BWW's On This Day - August 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Committee... (A New Musical)
Jerry's Girls
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Newsies
Disco Pigs
Yank!
Afterglow
On Your Feet
Actually
A Legendary Romance
The Government Inspector
A Parallelogram
Bat Out of Hell
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Pipeline
Marvin's Room
Napoli, Brooklyn
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
CLOSING SOON:
Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
Sunday August 13, 2017:
Sutton Foster Signs on for 'Broadway @ Town Hall' Series in P-Town
Monday August 14, 2017:
'MARGARITAVILLE' and More Set for Broadway In Chicago's 2017 Summer Concert
Monday August 14, 2017:
Billy Porter Brings Evening of Songs and Stories to Bay Street
Tuesday August 15, 2017:
'MY SHOT' Antique Portrait Exhibition Opens in L.A. Alongside HAMILTON
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Broadhurst Theatre Gets 100th Birthday Bash at 54 Below
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's CHICAGO Appears on NBC's TODAY
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Ripley, Kaye, Cilento & More Appear for Broadhurst's 100th Birthday Bash
Thursday August 17, 2017:
Annie Golden and More Set for INNER CITY in Concert
Thursday August 17, 2017:
Brandy Returns to the Cell Block in Broadway's CHICAGO
Friday August 18, 2017:
Goodspeed Debuts New Musical DARLING GRENADINE
COMING UP: