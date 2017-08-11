BWW's On This Day - August 11, 2017

Aug. 11, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

On Your Feet
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17

Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

Bat Out of Hell
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

COMING UP:

Sunday August 13, 2017:
Sutton Foster Signs on for 'Broadway @ Town Hall' Series in P-Town
Monday August 14, 2017:
'MARGARITAVILLE' and More Set for Broadway In Chicago's 2017 Summer Concert
Monday August 14, 2017:
Billy Porter Brings Evening of Songs and Stories to Bay Street
Tuesday August 15, 2017:
'MY SHOT' Antique Portrait Exhibition Opens in L.A. Alongside HAMILTON
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Broadhurst Theatre Gets 100th Birthday Bash at 54 Below
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's CHICAGO Appears on NBC's TODAY
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Wednesday August 16, 2017:
Ripley, Kaye, Cilento & More Appear for Broadhurst's 100th Birthday Bash
Thursday August 17, 2017:
Annie Golden and More Set for INNER CITY in Concert
Thursday August 17, 2017:
Brandy Returns to the Cell Block in Broadway's CHICAGO
Friday August 18, 2017:
Goodspeed Debuts New Musical DARLING GRENADINE

