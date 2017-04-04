BWW Morning Brief April 4th, 2017 - INDECENT, LIGHTNING THIEF and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 03, 2017

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its third week of preview performances, shattered the house record for the highest weekly gross of any show in the history of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre.. (more...)

2) Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations

by BWW News Desk - April 03, 2017

The honor of unsealing the list of 2017 nominees will go to two a pair of nominees from 2016: Christopher Jackson, who created the role of George Washington in Hamilton; and past Tony-winner Jane Krakowski.. (more...)

3) AMELIE Dreams Her Way to Broadway Tonight- Meet the Company!

by Stephanie Wild - April 03, 2017

The new Broadway musical, Amelie opens today, April 3, at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Meet the cast before they take their opening bows below!. (more...)

4) Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans Team to Create New NYC Casting Office

by BWW News Desk - April 03, 2017

Casting professionals, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA and Ally Beans announced today that they will be combining their talents to create a new casting office Eisenberg / Beans Casting.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: Brit-Farce THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Literally Brings Down The House

by Michael Dale - April 03, 2017

All the context you'll need to deal with at the Lyceum's latest offering, Britain's Mischief Theatre import, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, is right there in the title. Forgoing pesky details like plot and character development, the two-act evening of visual gags - some worthy of a Mack Sennet silent - pieced together by bits of verbal silliness is one of those endeavors that charges onto the stage as a force of choreographed chaos, bombarding the audience with so many jabs to the funny bone that even if only a third of them strike properly you're in for a sufficient number of laughs.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- THE LIGHTNING THIEF officially strikes tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, while Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES starts Off-Broadway.

- Brandy Norwood reprises her role as 'Roxie' in CHICAGO at the Kennedy Center...

- And Paula Vogel's INDECENT begins previews on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's opening bows!

#GivingTuesday: Audra McDonald joins the San Francisco Symphony for a 'Pride' concert tonight to support Bay Area LGBTQ organizations...

What we're geeking out over: Stage vet Neil Patrick Harris - known for playing whiz kid Doogie Howser, M.D. - hosting NBC's new game show GENIUS JUNIOR!

What we're listening to: Constantine Maroulis's new single "All About You" - get a first listen below!

Social Butterfly: What say you, Seth?

@SethRudetsky thanks for the shout out! Can you help me get on a Broadway show? Can I be Evan Hansen. Pls respond - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 4, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles