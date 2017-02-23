Brandy Norwood to Return to the Cell Block for CHICAGO in D.C. This April

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler and the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announce that Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood will play "Roxie Hart" when the production returns to Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL will play a limited two-week engagement from April 4-16, 2017.

Brandy Norwood made her Broadway debut as "Roxie Hart," playing a limited run in the Broadway production from April 28 through August 2, 2015.

A Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress, Brandy Norwood has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She first stole our hearts with her multi-platinum, self-titled debut album featuring the hit single "I Wanna Be Down." Her record "The Boy Is Mine" is the longest running #1 song and best-selling duet of all time. As an actress, Brandy has starred in her own sitcom, Moesha, and made history in Disney's television film Cinderella as its first black princess, starring alongside her icon Whitney Houston. She recently received a 2014 NAACP Image Award for her role as Chardonnay on BET's The Game. For more information, visit her website at www.4everbrandy.com.

Chicago currently stars Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, Paul Vogt as Amos Hart, Roz Ryan as Matron "Mama" Morton, and C. Newcomer as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

The national tour is directed by David Hyslop and choreographed by David Bushman. Walter Bobbie is the director of the original New York Production and Ann Reinking was the original choreographer in the style of Bob Fosse. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer. The production also features orchestrations by Ralph Burns, supervising music direction by Rob Fisher.

CHICAGO runs from April 4 through April 16, 2017 in the Kennedy Center Opera House. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49. For more information, visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. For more about the show, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

