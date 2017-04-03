VIDEO: First Listen - Constantine Maroulis Shares New Single 'All About You'

American Idol Season 4 finalist and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis has released his newest single, "All About You." Written with Sam Hollander, the new tune is inspired by the singer's experiences growing up in New England. Get a first listen below!

The ROCK OF AGES star tells Billboard of the new song, "This is a song that everyone can relate to, a song about not being able to move on. It's the feeling of knowing someone is gone and you know they're not coming back, but you just can't accept it." He continues, "I've spent the last two years overcoming a lot of personal obstacles, working on myself and striving to do good, and these shows are an example of the work I continued to put in behind the scenes."

Maroulis was the sixth-place finalist on the fourth season of American Idol, and received a Tony Award nominations for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in ROCK OF AGES. He starred in the title role in JEKYLL AND HYDE on Broadway, for which he received a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and THE WEDDING SINGER.

