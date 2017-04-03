Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations

Each spring the entire Broadway holds its collective breath, waiting to find out which shows and artists will receive nominations for the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards.

This year all will be revealed in a live webcast at TonyAwards.com from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The honor of unsealing the list of 2017 nominees will go to two a pair of nominees from 2016: Christopher Jackson, who created the role of George Washington in Hamilton; and past Tony-winner Jane Krakowski. Both Jackson and Krakowski were nominated last season - he for Hamilton, she for her portrayal of Ilona in a revival of She Loves Me.

The Nominations Announcement webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, at TonyAwards.com. CBS This Morning will cover the event, and you can also watch on other platforms.

Productions that opened during the 2016-2017 Broadway season on or before the April 27 cut-off date may be eligible for Tony Awards this year in the 24 competitive categories.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City at 8/7c (delayed PT). Or stream the Tony Awards live across platforms with the CBS All Access subscription service. (Live stream is available in select markets. Visit CBS.com/allaccess for details.)

The Tonys are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

You can watch the Nominations Announcement, which is sponsored by IBM, live at TonyAwards.com. The webcast begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 2, with video courtesy of CBS News. In addition to providing live video feed, the complete list of nominees will be posted immediately afterwards. The nominations will also be covered live on Twitter @TheTonyAwards.

"CBS This Morning" will air a portion of the nominations live. TonyAwards.com and the NYC cable TV channel TWC NEWS/NY1 will carry the event in its entirety.

Christopher Jackson is a past Tony Award-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical Hamilton, which opened on Broadway last August. Christopher's Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama Bull where he plays Chunk, a stylist who prepares defendants for trial. Christopher also recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the new Disney film Moana in theaters this past November.

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network) Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

He was also the Composer/Songwriter for Sesame Street (6 Emmy nominations and 1 win), and co-Music Supervisor and Writer for The Electric Company (PBS).

Christopher won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am". In 2010 he released his first solo album titled, IN THE NAME OF LOVE with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his 2nd album. He also has several musical projects in development for the musical stage.

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning 30 Rock. Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2013 and 2014. She was first introduced to the TV mainstream with her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning Ally McBeal. Most recently, Jane reteamed with her 30 Rock collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for the Emmy nominated The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix. Her role as Jacqueline Vorhees earned her an Emmy nomination and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Season 2 of the show is currently streaming on Netflix and Season 3 will be available in May of 2017. Her other television guest starring appearances have included iconic shows like Modern Family, The Simpsons, American Dad, Younger and even Sesame Street.

Last year, Jane stared on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination). The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney) said, "Jane Krakowski is absolute bliss!" and Variety (Marilyn Stasio) claimed "The Divine Jane Krakowski's Comic Gifts Know no Limits!" Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Krakowski won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls with Ewan McGregor in London's West End. She also starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees opposite Sean Hayes. In 2012 Krakowski released her solo debut album, "The Laziest Gal in Town," a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein's at Loews Regency. Also in 2012, she performed a one-woman cabaret act to a sold out crowd at NYC's legendary Town Hall Theater.

Making her film debut as Cousin Vickie in National Lampoon's Vacation, Krakowski has also starred in the films Alfie, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Pretty Persuasion, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Adult Beginners, Big Stone Gap, and Pixels.

