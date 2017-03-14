INDECENT
BWW TV: What's INDECENT All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!

Mar. 14, 2017  

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), begins previews Tuesday, April 4 and opens Tuesday, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues).

A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE. Called "superbly realized and remarkably powerful" by The New York Times, Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

