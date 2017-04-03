Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans Team to Create New NYC Casting Office

Casting professionals, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA and Ally Beans announced today that they will be combining their talents to create a new casting office Eisenberg / Beans Casting.

Eisenberg/Beans Casting is a fast-paced casting office for theatre, film, new media, television, and commercial. Daryl and Ally create a comfortable space for actors to take risks and re-imagine their potential as artists in a progressing industry. Eisenberg/Beans Casting, connects talent to clients with thoughtfulness and vision while maintaining an efficient and enjoyable process for the artists on both sides of the table.

"We are thrilled to continue our professional relationship together, combining our talents and experience to offer another level of attention to our clients," Daryl Eisenberg said.

Recent and current projects include Baghdaddy, That Bachelorette Show, The Anthem, Around...80 Days, Altar Boyz, and more. Regional/Other: Folger Theatre, Norwegian Cruise Line, Davenport Reading Series, countless NYMF/Fringe. Film: Brother's Keeper, Elijah, Cheerleader, Evol.

For more information on Eisenberg / Beans Casting, visit www.ebcastingco.com.

Daryl Eisenberg is a Casting Director and Managing Partner with Eisenberg/Beans Casting. From 2004-2017, Daryl was the owner of Daryl Eisenberg Casting. As a casting associate and assistant, Daryl has worked in the offices of some of the greats in NY casting. Daryl has taught at schools and institutions around the country. She holds a BFA from Tisch School of The Arts/New York University and Playwrights Horizons Theater School. Member of Casting Society of America. Follow her @DarylEisenberg.

ALLY BEANS is a Casting Director and Partner with Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ally hails from Dallas, where she grew up aspiring to be an actress. After one season of summer stock, she decided to trade in her LaDucas for a seat "behind the table". Ally completed the Tepper Semester sponsored by CSA, where she was mentored by the staff at McCorkle Casting and went on to work for Daryl Eisenberg Casting (Norwegian Cruise Line, Folger Theatre) and Judy Henderson Casting (Homeland, The New Group) before landing her first indie film deal. Ally regularly coaches actors for on-camera work and travels to schools across the country as a teaching artist. She holds a BFA in Theatre from Abilene Christian University. Follow her @CastingByAlly.

