Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Takes Mishap-Free Opening Night Bows!

The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9, opened on Broadway last night, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). BroadwayWorld was there on opening night and brings you photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

