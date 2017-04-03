AMELIE Dreams Her Way to Broadway Tonight- Meet the Company!

The new Broadway musical, Amelie opens today, April 3, at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Tony® nominee Phillipa Soo returns to Broadway in AMÉLIE, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar®-nominated film, and "an enchanting act of theatrical reinvention" (Los Angeles Times).

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

Phillipa Soo (Amelie) - Broadway: Hamilton (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: Hamilton (The Public Theater, word premiere; Lucille Lortel Award winner); Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. (Ars Nova, word premiere; Drama League nomination, Lucille Nortel Award nomination). Regional: Amélie (Ahmanson Theatre), The School for Wives (Two River Theatre), A Little Night Music (Berkshire Theatre Group). Television: "Smash." Training: Juilliard, Group 41.

Adam Chanler-Berat (Nino) - starred in the world premiere of Amélie at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and most recently played George in Sunday in the Park with George (Huntington Theatre). He originated Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher and Henry in Next to Normal on and off Broadway. Off-Broadway: The Fortress of Solitude (The Public Theater; Lortel nomination, Best Actor), Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons) and My Favorite Year (York). Web series: "It Could Be Worse." Television: "Elementary," "Veep," "The Good Wife," "Doubt." Film: Delivery Man.

Tony Sheldon (Collignon/Dufayel) - Broadway & London: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Theatre World Award; Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Off-Broadway: The Band Wagon(City Center Encores!), Icon(NYMF), Charles Busch's Cleopatra(Theatre for the New City). Australia: Man of La Mancha, Long Day's Journey into Night, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Producers, Private Lives, Noises Off, The Witches of Eastwick, I Hate Hamlet, Torch Song Trilogy, Falsettos.

Manoel Felciano (Raphael/Bretodeaux) - Broadway: Sweeney Todd (Tony nomination), Disaster!, Brooklyn, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret.Off-Broadway: The Changeling, Much Ado About Nothing, Shockheaded Peter, Trumpery. Regional: Twelfth Night, Elektra, Clybourne Park, November, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Ragtime, At Home at the Zoo, Three Sisters, Sunday in the Park with George, Mothers and Sons (world premiere), Rock 'n' Roll, Round and Round the Garden. TV: "Elementary," "NCIS," "Trauma," "The Unusuals," "Life on Mars." BA: Yale, MFA: NYU.

David Andino (Blind Beggar/Garden Gnome) - Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: 50 Shades! The Musical Parody(Christian). 1st Nat'l Tour: R&H'sCinderella (Jean-Michel). Regional: Amélie (Berkeley Rep, world premiere), The Buddy Holly Story(LTOTS, Big Bopper). Viterbo University Alum (BFA). Everything I do is for Dani, Avery & Riley. Hey mom, you were right. We did it <3. IG:@daveycapp Twitter: @onidnadivad

Randy Blair (Hipolito) - Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: The Black Crook (Abrons Arts Center), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), Adding Machine (Minetta Lane), Haute Mess (Ars Nova), Spidermusical (Mint Theater), Perez Hilton Saves the Universe (Barrow Street). Regional: Berkeley Rep, St. Louis Rep, Woolly Mammoth, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Weston Playhouse, New York Stage and Film. Film/TV: "Law & Order," "Strangers with Candy," "Naked Brothers Band," Afterwards, creative consultant on "Billy on the Street." Training: NYU.

Heath Calvert (Lucien/Lug/Mysterious Man) - Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Hair, Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Nobody Loves You(Second Stage, Lucille Lortel nomination), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public). The Old Globe, Studio Theatre, O'Neill Theater Center. Concerts: Nashville, Baltimore, National Arts, Indianapolis, Alberta, and Phoenix Symphonies. Film: Mistress, Swing State. TV: "The Night Of" (HBO), "Inside Amy Schumer." All for the Love O' M'Life & Lil Reid. heathcalvert.com

Harriett D. Foy (Suzanne) - Broadway: Amazing Grace, The American Plan, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: Rimbaud(BAM), On the Levee, Crowns (AUDELCO Award). Regional: The House That Will Not Stand (Yale Rep, Berkeley Rep, Bay Area Award); Dance of the Holy Ghosts (Yale Rep); Women of Brewster Place (Arena Stage; Helen Hayes nomination). Film/TV Collateral Beauty, Winter's Tale, "Billions," "Orange is the New Black," etc. Howard University. @divafoyhharriettdfoy.com "WGATAP!"

Alison Cimmet (Amandine/Philomine) - Broadway: She Loves Me, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Bonnie and Clyde, Baby It's You!, A Tale of Two Cities. Off-Broadway/Regional: Three Kinds of Exile (Atlantic), My Wonderful Day (Two River), Into the Woods (Fiasco/Old Globe), Les Misérables (NCT), Mame (Kennedy Center). Film: Judd Apatow's The Big Sick, Chasing Taste. Television: "Bull," "Deadbeat," "Are We There Yet?" Training: Brown University. AlisonCimmet.com

Alyse Alan Louis (Georgette/Sylvia) - Berkeley Rep, Ahmanson: Amélie.Broadway: Disaster!, Mamma Mia!Off-Broadway: Encores: A New Brain (Original Cast Recording); Abrons: The Civilians' Pretty Filthy(OCR); Thank you Mom, Dad, Jill, Keith, SP, Diane, and my love Eric. For Grandmom Rita, Pop-Pop Stanley, and for Nan and Pop, who never dreamed my sister and I would perform on Broadway blocks from where they honeymooned in 1947.

Maria-Christina Olivera (Gina) - Broadway: Machinal, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway World Premieres: Here Lies Love (The Public-cast recording); Pretty Filthy (The Civilians-cast recording); Taylor Mac's 24 Decade History of Popular Music (St. Ann's Warehouse); And Miles to Go (PCP); Reading Under the Influence (DR2); The Really Big Once (Target Margin); After (PCP). Other Off-Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public); Romeo and Juliet (The Public); Zorba! (City Center Encores!); Night Sky (BPAC). Selected Regional: Amélie (Berkeley Rep-World premiere); Here Lies Love (Williamstown); January Joiner (Long Wharf-World premiere); Boleros for the Disenchanted (Huntington); Fabulation (Baltimore Center Stage); Macbeth in Macbeth and Jacques in As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare); among numerous others. Selected Film/TV: Manhattan Night, St. Vincent, The Humbling, Time Out of Mind, Clutter, "Nurse Jackie," "Law & Order: SVU," "Mozart in the Jungle."Education: B.A.-Yale University; M.F.A.-National Theatre Conservatory. Recipient of New Dramatists' Charles Bowden Acting Award. Member of the Actors' Center. Associate Artist of The Civilians. Love and thanks to my incredible family and DWMK. @mcoliveras

mariachristinaoliveras.com

Savvy Crawford (Young Amelie) - Broadway debut. She's ecstatic to be originating Young Amélie! She performed the role in Los Angeles and at Berkeley Rep. Recently: starring as Dehlia in Nickelodeon's animated pilot "The Thing about Babies," the star-studded Madonna video "Bitch I'm Madonna." She has numerous television, voiceover and commercial credits. Savvy's first television appearance was at age six, "Mike and Molly." Instagram/Twitter: @SavvyCrawford. YouTube: Crafty Penguin.

