Aug. 8, 2020  
Landlocked Opera Held a Youth Opera Workshop For Young Performers

Landlocked Opera recently held a Youth Opera Workshop from July 20-25, 2020.

This five-day intensive virtual camp served as an introduction to the world of opera performance, including singing, acting, resume building, and audition techniques.

The Opera's educators tailored the materials taught to fit the skill level of each individual student.

Students were able to participate in individual lessons as well as group classes with Q&A sessions with each instructor.

At the end of the week, each student had the opportunity to make a professional video recording to have for future auditions!

Stay up to date on all upcoming programs at https://www.landlockedopera.org/education.



