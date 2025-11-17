 tracker
THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER MIDWEST Comes to the Topeka Performing Arts Center

Performances are on November 22, 2025 at 3pm and 7:30pm.

The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest is coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this month. Performances are on November 22, 2025 at 3pm and 7:30pm.

The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest is an urban re-telling of the classic ballet. The Chocolate Nutcracker showcases a variety of dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.

The performance is produced by It Takes a Village Inc., a nonprofit founded by Director Steven Massey in 2012.

Ticket Information

Adults start at $20
Children start at $10 (17 and under)
Seniors start at $15 (65 and over)




