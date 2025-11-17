THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER MIDWEST Comes to the Topeka Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest is coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this month. Performances are on November 22, 2025 at 3pm and 7:30pm.

The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest is an urban re-telling of the classic ballet. The Chocolate Nutcracker showcases a variety of dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.

The performance is produced by It Takes a Village Inc., a nonprofit founded by Director Steven Massey in 2012.

Ticket Information

Adults start at $20

Children start at $10 (17 and under)

Seniors start at $15 (65 and over)