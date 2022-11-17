Tickets Now on Sale for MRS. DOUBTFIRE!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The new comedy musical arrives at London's Shaftesbury Theatre 12 May 2023

Nov. 17, 2022 Â 
Direct from a sensational run up in Manchester - where it played to sold-out crowds and standing ovations - the new comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire is ready to dazzle and delight the West End from 12 May 2023!

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Mrs. Doubtfire is at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 12 May 2023




