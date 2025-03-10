Review: KEMAH BOB: MISS FORTUNATE, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Do you guys feel that?”

What do you do when you have mental health struggles? Do you take a day off from work and sleep it off? Do you go out for a fun night out with friends? Or do you book a flight to Thailand? If you chose the third option, you might find you have quite a lot in common with Kemah Bob, as her show, Kemah Bob: Miss Fortunate is about how Bob has dealt with their mental health, including a wild week-long trip in order to “find herself.”

But, before we can go on this journey with Bob, we have to know a bit about her. We learn that Bob is a Pisces and has a love for fun facts, especially those about animal dicks - you’ll never look at a duck the same way. They also were diagnosed with bipolar disorder and have been trying to figure out how to get through life without triggering mood episodes, even though it seems like every little thing can trigger one and people have to simply live a “medium” life in order to survive. Don’t worry, this isn’t a dark show like one might think with a subject like bipolar disorder - as Bob herself says, “We have to have fun,” and we certainly are going to over the next seventy minutes.

After some time spent on mental health, including an addiction to therapy and being “high on life but also drugs” (weed has been a major part of Bob’s self-care routine), Bob tells the audience about a time when she was experiencing mania, feeling as though they could do anything, which leads to her booking a flight to Thailand - this came from Bob enjoying Thai massages and believing that the best ones would be in Thailand.

During her time in Bangkok, Bob falls prey to several scams, with several women telling her they need money to gain custody of their sons and Bob believing that they’re pulling a Pretty Woman and doing good humanitarian work. This brings Bob to their involvement with a man who is apparently “selling gold to the Asian market,” which leads her down a winding path of strip clubs, weed shops and a confrontation with a Marine.

There are some brilliant one-liners sprinkled throughout the show, with a few of my favourites being “I’m a little psychic and I sense the scepticism” when discussing being a Pisces, “Bitch it’s giving Lemony Snicket,” referring to her life being a series of unfortunate events and “I’m kinda a gangster of self-care” after delivering letters to her parents during the Christmas holidays telling them exactly how she feels. An unexpected highlight of the performance is the songs that emerge out of nowhere, with one focusing on Bob’s experiences with mania as a result of bipolar disorder, another about being broke and a spectacular finale about how “brains are gonna brain,” a simple yet surprisigly effective motto, one that Bob has put on her merchandise.

The show is a delightful mix of comedy and honesty about mental health that takes audiences on a wild ride through not only Thailand but through Bob’s life. Brains are gonna brain, and I look forward to seeing what comes next from Bob’s brain!

Kemah Bob: Miss Fortunate ran from 6 - 8 March at Soho Theatre.

