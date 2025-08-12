Review: BRIGADOON, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last seen in London over 35 years ago, Drew McOnie's inaugural season as Artistic Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre ends with him directing and choreographing a new production of Lerner & Loewe’s Scottish fantasy musical Brigadoon.

Suspension of disbelief doesn't come much bigger than Brigadoon's plot: 200 years ago, a minister prayed for his beloved village, Brigadoon, to be protected from the outside world. As a result, the village disappeared, only to reappear for one day every 100 years. The payoff for this bucolic idyll is that no-one must leave and someone new can only remain if they are in love with a villager. When two American outsiders discover the village, their actions have far-reaching consequences.

Rona Munro's adaptation of the 1954 film is reimagined in several ways; American tourists Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglass become WWII fighter pilots who crash land in the Scottish Highlands and discover the mystical village. The injured pilots are instantly healed of their injuries which changes (and improves) the ending. More importantly, as a Scot herself, Munro is able to add real authenticity to the production, rather than the stereotypes bandied around in the original film.

McOnie's production features beautiful bagpipes and drums, with excellent musical direction from an exuberant Laura Bangay. Basia Bińkowska's beautiful set takes a few cues from Tom Scutt's Fiddler on the Roof; two sloping roof-tops are strewn with bracken and heather rather than wheat, but meld into the natural surroundings of Regent's Park perfectly. A charming waterfall cascades on one side of the stage and the cast collect water from a small pond at the front.

Sharp and deft dancing takes cues from Scottish traditions, mixed with more modern, expressionism. Sami Fendall's fluid costumes have just enough of a tartan hint, with lovely use of chartreuse and pink hues.

Yet, despite this and McOnie's expert hand on the tiller, the production feels like an odd choice for a revival. The characters are thinly drawn, the plot bizarre and uneven and the musical numbers are just not memorable. Much of the mawkishness of the romance has been stripped back, but it still feels a little cloying.

Danielle Fiamanya is a headstrong and confident Fiona (sharing the role with Georgina Onuorah), with a lovely clarity to her voice. As Tommy, Louis Gaunt is charismatic, with a charm and likability that is easy to see. The issue is that neither of the characters have a huge amount to do and so don't have enough time to develop the required chemistry.

In contrast, Jasmine Jules Andrews and Gilli Jones are instantly incredibly sweet as the adoring young bride and groom, Jean and Charlie. Their solo dance together is a standout, along with Jones' touching rendition of “Come to Me, Bend to Me”. Nic Myers also has great fun as the overly flirtacious Meg, giving a raucous version of "My Mother’s Wedding Day".

The ensemble bounds with energy and their movement is as beautiful as you would expect from McConie. A lively wedding dance contrasts with a particularly poignant solo performance as a father wipes clean his dead son's face.

There is much to enjoy about this production and you cannot help but be utterly charmed by the whispering in the trees and even the suitably Scottish rain on press night. I doubt Brigadoon will go down as the best part of Drew McOnie's strong first season as Artistic Director, but I cannot wait to see what he comes up with next year.

Brigadoon is at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 20 September

