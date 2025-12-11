🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Guardian has reported that The Barbican Will Close its doors for a year beginning in June 2028 to undergo a million-pound renovation.

The organization's Beech Street cinemas will remain open, but its theatre, music venue, conservatory and visual arts galleries Will Close in the lead up to its 50th anniversary in 2032. The conservatory Will Close earlier, in 2027.

This is the second time in the organization's history that it will be shutting its doors for an extended period of time, the other time being during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the organization temporarily shutting down, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Shakespeare Company must find somewhere else to perform.

There are 400 Barbican staff members, and redundancies are being considered. Philippa Simpson, the director of buildings and renewal at the Barbican, shared:

"Obviously, we’re already talking to unions and will work really, really closely with them. It will be done in consultation as transparently and as carefully as we possibly can and make sure that it’s actually worked through rather than rushing."