Georgina Onuorah Joins BRIGADOON at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The production runs from 2 August – 20 September 2025.
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed the role of Fiona MacLaren will be shared by Danielle Fiamanya and Georgina Onuorah who joins the cast of Brigadoon. The book and lyrics are by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, in a new adaptation by acclaimed Scottish playwright Rona Munro and directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The captivating Scottish Highlands come to the magical outdoor setting of Regent’s Park in this major London revival for the first time in over 35 years. The production runs from 2 August – 20 September 2025.
The cast also includes Jasmine Jules Andrews (Jean MacLaren), Elizabeth Armstrong (Ensemble), Edward Baruwa (Andrew MacLaren), Norman Bowman (Archie Beaton), Taylor Bradshaw (Ensemble), Chrissy Brooke (Maggie Anderson & Ensemble), Tanisha-Mae Brown (Ensemble), Cavan Clarke (Jeff Douglas), David Colvin (Ensemble & Piper), Adam Davidson (Ensemble), Louis Gaunt (Tommy Albright), Tim Hodges (Ensemble), Shoko Ito (Ensemble), Gilli Jones (Charlie Dalrymple), Christian Knight (Ensemble & Dance Co-Captain), Anne Lacey (Lundie), Robin Mackenzie (Ensemble), Owen McHugh (Onstage Swing), Nic Myers (Meg Brockie), Danny Nattrass (Harry Beaton), Jessie Odeleye (Offstage Swing), Eve Parsons (Onstage Swing), Bethany Tennick (Ensemble), Dale White (Offstage Swing & Dance Co-Captain), and Liam Wrate (Ensemble).
Drew McOnie said: “I'm delighted that Georgina Onuorah is returning to Regent's Park to join the company of Brigadoon alongside Danielle Fiamanya in the role of Fiona McLaren. I’m so excited to see how these two brilliant performers develop the job share of this role together. The rehearsal process for Brigadoon has been thrilling and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this gorgeous classic of musical theatre once again on a London stage.”
