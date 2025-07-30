Video: Danielle Fiamanya and Louis Gaunt Sing 'Almost Like Being in Love' From BRIGADOON

The production runs at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 2 August – 20 September 2025.
You can now watch Danielle Fiamanya and Louis Gaunt singing ‘Almost Like Being in Love’ from Brigadoon here!
The book and lyrics are by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, in a new adaptation by acclaimed Scottish playwright Rona Munro and directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The production runs at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 2 August – 20 September 2025.
The cast features Jasmine Jules Andrews (Jean MacLaren), Elizabeth Armstrong (Ensemble), Edward Baruwa (Andrew MacLaren), Norman Bowman (Archie Beaton), Taylor Bradshaw (Ensemble), Chrissy Brooke (Maggie Anderson & Ensemble), Tanisha-Mae Brown (Ensemble), Cavan Clarke (Jeff Douglas), David Colvin (Ensemble & Piper), Adam Davidson (Ensemble), Danielle Fiamanya (Fiona MacLaren), Louis Gaunt (Tommy Albright), Tim Hodges (Ensemble), Shoko Ito (Ensemble), Gilli Jones (Charlie Dalrymple), Christian Knight (Ensemble & Dance Co-Captain), Anne Lacey (Lundie), Robin Mackenzie (Ensemble), Owen McHugh (Onstage Swing), Nic Myers (Meg Brockie), Danny Nattrass (Harry Beaton), Jessie Odeleye (Offstage Swing), Georgina Onuorah (Fiona MacLaren) Eve Parsons (Onstage Swing), Bethany Tennick (Ensemble), Dale White (Offstage Swing & Dance Co-Captain), and Liam Wrate (Ensemble).
