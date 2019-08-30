ON YOUR FEET! Tour Announces Cast; Return to London

Following a highly successful season at the London Coliseum which will end its run on 31 August 2019, producers Jamie Wilson and Gavin Kalin announced today plans for ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan to return to London next Summer 2020. It was also announced today that the forthcoming international tour will star current London cast members Philippa Stefani as 'Gloria Estefan', George Ioannides as 'Emilio Estefan', Madalena Alberto as 'Gloria Fajardo' and Karen Mann as 'Consuelo' when the tour opens on 3 September 2019 at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Jamie Wilson said 'After our triumphant London run we are currently in exciting talks with theatre owners to bring the show back to London next year for a second summer. I am absolutely delighted that our original London cast, Philippa, George, Madalena and Karen will be taking the show on its international tour. The love and support from the audiences in London has been amazing and we look forward to bringing this Miami party back in 2020'.

Philippa Stefani is currently playing the role of 'Gloria Estefan' in ON YOUR FEET! at the London Coliseum. Her previous theatre roles include 'Mimi' in the recent national tour of "Rent". She has also played 'Daniela' in "In The Heights" at King's Cross Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the original London casts of "Wicked" at the Apollo Victoria and "I Can't Sing" and "Sister Act", both at the London Palladium. She has also appeared in "High Society at the Old Vic and "Ghost" at the Piccadilly Theatre.

George Ioannides has appeared in the West End productions of "Annie" and "Mamma Mia!" and was most recently seen as 'Eduardo Cortez' in "An Officer and a Gentleman" at Curve, Leicester and on national tour. George is currently playing the role of 'Emilio Estefan' in the London production of ON YOUR FEET!

Madalena Alberto's West End credits include the title role in "Evita" at the Dominion Theatre and 'Grizabella' in "Cats" at the London Palladium. She has also appeared as 'Fantine' in the 25th Anniversary tour of "Les Miserables" and was most recently seen as 'Giulietta' in "Aspects of Love" at the Southwark Playhouse. Madalena is currently playing the role of 'Gloria Fajardo' in the London production of ON YOUR FEET!

Karen Mann's many credits include 'Golde' in the national tour of "Fiddler on the Roof" opposite Paul Michael Glaser, 'Marley' in "Scrooge" at Curve and 'Mother Superior' in "Sister Act" also at Curve and on national tour. Her extensive work at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury includes 'Gladys' in "Copacabana", 'Viv' in "Spend Spend Spend" and 'Mrs Lovett in "Sweeney Todd", which transferred to both the New Ambassadors Theatre and Trafalgar Studios. Karen is currently playing the role of 'Conseulo' in the London production of ON YOUR FEET!

Completing the cast will be Elia Lo Tauro, Sharif Afifi, Hollie Cassar, Laura Friedrich Tejero, Denzel Giskus, Francesca Lara Gordon, Yonly Leyva Desdunes, Olivia Kate Holding, Francisco Del Solar , Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Martin McCarthy, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Robert Oliver, Clayton Rosa, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Dawnita Smith, Despina Violari, Nathan Zammit and Alain Zambrana Borges.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You' and '1-2-3'.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 number 1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song 'Music of My Heart' and has received numerous honours and awards over the course of her illustrious career. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand -ew Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco. Combined, they have won a staggering 26 Grammy awards.

The Tony Award nominated show ran on Broadway for two years, playing for over 750 performances. It is currently on a two year US tour, whilst the production in Holland played to sell out business and standing ovations for a season in 2017/18.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by Jamie Wilson and Gavin Kalin with InTheatre Productions, Hunter Arnold, Marc David Levine, Eilene Davidson, Iris Smith, Josh Andrews for Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Carlos Candal and Curve.

