Ricky Gervais Donates £2.43m to Worldwide Animal Charities

Ricky Gervais has announced that he is donating a total of nearly £2.5m (£2,432,451 / $3,229,853) to worldwide animal charities, taken once more from the extra profits made by the Platinum Ticket sales for his record-breaking ‘24/’25 Mortality stand-up tour.

Platinum ticket sales for Gervais’s latest global tour have raised extra profits of nearly £2.5m, which he will split across donations to 22 different worldwide animal charities. 4 charities will receive £150k, 17 charities will receive £100k, and the remaining £132k will be donated to Nowzad.

Charities receiving £150k:

PDSA

International Animal Rescue

Celia Hammond Animal Trust

Animals Asia

Charities receiving £132k:

Nowzad

Charities receiving £100k:

Libearty Sanctuary

Pangea

Wild Futures

All Dogs Matter

Dogs On The Streets

Paws2Rescue

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Saving Strays

Chaldon Animal Sanctuary

Turgwe Hippo Trust

Safe Haven For Donkeys

Catastrophes Cat Rescue

Finding Shelter Animal Rescue

Flori’s Friends Animal Rescue

NYC Second Chance Rescue

Helping Rhinos

Retreat Animal Rescue

In an effort to take action against ticket touts, Platinum Tickets for the Mortality tour went on sale to guarantee premium seats at market rates, with the extra profits from these ticket sales going to Gervais’s chosen worthwhile causes. This tour’s donation is an increase on the donation made in conjunction with Gervais’s previous tour Armageddon (£1.9m), and brings the total amount of donations made to charity across his four recent specials to over £5m.

When asked about giving away such a huge amount of money, Ricky said: ‘My mum always used to say “You can’t take it with you.” No I can’t mum. But I could’ve bought 30 speedboats and raced ‘em round the Med with my mates, off our heads on weed and Bollinger. Anyway. Too late now.’

The donations come ahead of the launch of Ricky’s upcoming Netflix special Mortality, which streams globally on the platform from Tuesday 30th December 2025.

Following the success of his previous Netflix specials, Humanity, Supernature, and the Golden Globe-winning Armageddon, the seven-time BAFTA winner is back on stage, as unfiltered as ever.

In a special that further solidifies his reputation as one of the most influential voices in comedy, Gervais takes on his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.

After his last show Armageddon hit number 1 on Netflix in 2023, winning a Golden Globe and earning a Grammy nomination, whilst also claiming the world record for the highest-grossing comedy gig of all time (his show at LA's Hollywood Bowl), Gervais returned in 2024 with Mortality.

Gervais has just completed that sell-out tour of Mortality, playing over 80 arena shows across the globe throughout 2024-2025, taking in LA's Hollywood Bowl, NYC's Radio City Music Hall, a 14 night run at the London Palladium, 3 massive shows at OVO Wembley Arena, and sell outs in Europe’s Capital Cities, breaking the box office record for English speaking comedy shows in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & the Czech Republic. Earlier this year, he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.