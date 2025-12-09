Musical Con Will Celebrate Fifth Anniversary in 2026 at ExCeL London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical Con, the world’s biggest musical theatre fan convention, will return to ExCeL London on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th October 2026 for a spectacular fifth-anniversary celebration. Attracting over 10,000 fans of all ages from across the globe each year, Musical Con brings together the very best of musical theatre, from the West End and Broadway to blockbuster movie musicals.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now, starting at £45 for a day ticket and £75 for the weekend.

Musical Con 2025 delivered some of the most unforgettable “This Is For The Fans” moments to date; from a surprise performance by cast members of the original production of Starlight Express at the opening ceremony, to Shanay Holmes and Kerry Ellis uniting as two legendary Nancys for As Long As He Needs Me. Highlights also included concert-style sets from Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney (Cabaret, Hadestown), and surprise reunions from beloved casts including Bonnie & Clyde, Clueless and Heathers.

2026 marks the fifth-anniversary of Musical Con and promises to deliver the most exciting event yet, packed with exceptional talent, next-level fan experiences, and the biggest opening and closing ceremonies Musical Con has ever staged.

Co-founder Shanay Holmes, who has recently completed her run as Nancy in Oliver!, was inspired to create the event after watching her younger brother find community at a fan convention. She comments There are so many things that make this event unique, but it’s the fans who make it magical. Musical Con is such a joyous, inclusive space where the entire community comes together - it is their home, the place where they belong, and we are incredibly proud of that. Five years is an amazing milestone, and we’re going to give it the celebration it truly deserves!

Special guests, programming announcements and special anniversary surprises will be revealed in the coming months.