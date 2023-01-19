National Youth Theatre Announces UP ALL NIGHT An All Night Takeover At The Duke Of York's Theatre

Join National Youth Theatre and some of Britain's leading voices for a world-first all-night West End youth takeover at the iconic Duke of York's Theatre on 10 February 2023.

Featuring world premieres of new work by some of Britain's best theatre-makers and artists including Lolita Chakrabarti, James Graham, DJ High Contrast, Imogen Knight, Mark Ravenhill, Simon Stephens, Athena Stevens, Dawn Walton and more. Their work will be staged by, and alongside new stories from, the country's next generation of big talent including filmmaker Omar Khan and NYT Associate Companies Itch + Scratch and Piece of Cake Productions who'll be curating an hour dedicated to celebrating young Black talent.

Sleepless in the big city? Then this is the fancy stress party for you as the National Youth Theatre premieres new all-night stories, from Climate Cabarets to digital firsts, offering an antidote to life's current challenges. With all-nighter tickets from just £12, Up All Night is a vigil to late-night culture in the heart of our capital city and promises to be one of the unique theatrical moments of the new year not to be missed.

Paul Roseby, Artistic Director and CEO said: "In the true spirit of our fearless company and equally bold and illustrious creatives, we have decided to face our issue heavy world head on with all eyes wide open in the first ever west end takeover for an all nighter of irreverent storytelling and joyous mayhem. Up all Night? You are not alone. In fact you'll be with some of Britain's best young talent supported by Britain's most inventive and celebrated voices. See you there. "

Today the charity is also announcing that they'll be back in the West End at the Londoner Hotel on Tuesday 7th March for their annual fundraising gala, raising vital funds to support young talent and reduce barriers to entering the creative industries. Tickets are on sale now for the Make A Splash Fundraising Gala in association with EON Productions at www.nyt.org.uk/makeasplash The Gala committee is chaired by NYT President and Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli, with Vice-Chair Think Publishing's Tilly McAuliffe. A live auction will be conducted by Sotheby's chairman Lord Harry Dalmeny and the evening will feature performances by NYT alumni, illustrious friends and some of Britain's best young talent directed by Paul Roseby.

Up All Night and Make a Splash form part of the tenth anniversary season of the National Youth Theatre's groundbreaking Rep season. This season features productions of Much Ado About Nothing adapted by Debris Stevenson at the Duke of York's Theatre, Bola Agbaje's Gone Too Far! at Theatre Royal Stratford East and a new version of Bakkhai by Anne Carson at the NYT Workshop Theatre.

In this 10th year the NYT REP company led by NYT Associate Director Anna Niland will be made up of: Hannah Zoé Ankrah, Tomás Azocar-Nevin, Eleanor Booth, Chloe Cooper, Daniel Cawley, Jack D'Arcy, Jez Davess-Humphrey, Jessica Enemokwu, Isolde Fenton, Kira Golightly, Thuliswa Magwaza, Dalumuzi Moyo, Olivia Ng, Jasmine Ricketts, Nathaly Sabino and Jerome Scott. Each year NYT REP members are mentored by industry professional including casting directors, producers and performers. This year they will be mentored by Isabel Adomakoh Young, Amy Ball, Rikki Beadle-Blair, Johnny Capps, Steffan Donnelly, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Lucianne McEvoy, Ray Fearon, Kane Husbands, Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, Kate Kennedy, Lauren Lyle, Ruth O'Dowd, Amanda Wilkin and Ashley Zhangazha.