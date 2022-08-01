NOT F**KIN SORRY Will Play Various Venues This September

The Not Your Circus Dog collective return with Not F**kin' Sorry after their sold-out Soho Theatre run in 2019. With luscious lip syncs, sweaty dances and verbatim stories, the collective of neurodivergent and learning disabled artists welcome audiences to their space, on their terms.

Producer Dais Hale said, "Ever since Not Your Circus Dog brought our unapologetic punk, crip, cabaret to Soho Theatre Upstairs in 2019 to a completely sold-out run we've wanted to return. The pandemic has shown us a stark picture of how disabled people and artists are treated in this country, it is more necessary than ever before for us to take up space and advocate for our voices. Our show is a rallying cry to show we can take up mainstream space, that it is wanted, needed and we are not f**kin sorry for doing it!"

Not Your Circus Dog is a collective of learning disabled and neurodivergent performers who are unapologetic and perform shameless sexy, punk, crip cabaret. With luscious lip syncs, sweaty dances and verbatim stories. They are associate artists of Access All Areas.

Not F**kin' Sorry is presented in a relaxed environment in which audiences are welcome to leave and come back to their seats at their leisure and respond to the show in the way that feels right, including making noise. The show is co-created by the artists performing it and all sensory elements have been created with them in mind.

Performance Dates

31 Aug - 3 Sep Soho Theatre, London

21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Sat Matinee 2.30pm

Tickets starting at £10

sohotheatre.com/shows/not-fkin-sorry-2 | 020 7478 0100

10 Sept Unlimited Festival, Southbank Centre, London

(The Not F**kin' Sorry Cabaret featuring additional guest acts)

Belvedere Road, London, SE1

8pm

Tickets £15, on-sale 2pm, Monday 1 August

https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/performance-dance/not-fckin-sorry-cabaret

16 Sept Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester

University of Leicester, Lancaster Rd, Leicester LE1 7HA

days and times

ticket prices

attenborougharts.com | 0116 252 2455

29 - 30 Sept Contact Theatre, Manchester

The University of Manchester, Oxford Rd, Manchester M15 6JA

Thur-Fri, 7.30pm

Tickets from £8

contactmcr.com/shows/not-your-circus-dog-not-fkin-sorry | 0161 274 0600

TBC Bit of a Do Festival

details TBC