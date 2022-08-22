Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week is Back!

Get amazing deals on some of your favourite shows until 4 September

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
London Theatre Week is Back!

London Theatre Week is back!

London Theatre Week brings you more shows than ever for tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45.

London Theatre Week is back! Book tickets to see some of London's hottest musicals including Disney's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Disney's Frozen as well as smash hit plays like Life of Pi, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and many more - we mean it, this year's line up is the biggest ever!

London Theatre Week is your ticket to the West End - book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!

Book by 4 September to get your ticket to some of the best West End shows for amazing prices.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Free Fan DayHEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Free Fan Day
August 22, 2022

The school bell is ringing and the Corn Nuts are being called, not to class, but to a day of Big Fun – and it definitely will be Beautiful! So, grab your diaries and mark the date as The Other Palace has a lot planned on 1 September.
West End Backstage Workers Accept Revised Offer from SOLT
August 22, 2022

Crew working in London’s commercial West End venues will benefit from a 10% increase to minimum rates.
London Theatre Week is Back!London Theatre Week is Back!
August 22, 2022

London Theatre Week is back with a bang!
Photos: First Look at Luke Bayer in DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL!Photos: First Look at Luke Bayer in DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL!
August 19, 2022

First look at Luke Bayer in DIVA: Live From Hell!, opening tonight!
Royal Albert Hall Announces Full Autumn Programme for Elgar Room ShowsRoyal Albert Hall Announces Full Autumn Programme for Elgar Room Shows
August 19, 2022

The Royal Albert Hall has announced full details of its autumn Elgar Room series, including two National Album Week interview events in October.