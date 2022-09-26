Lazarus Theatre Presents a Twisted Rendition Of Shakespeare's HAMLET in January 2023

Lazarus Theatre Company are kicking off 2023 with a radical interpretation of one of Shakespeare's most well-known and revisited tragedies with Hamlet coming to Southwark Playhouse this Winter. Exploring the perspectives of young people whilst implementing Shakespeare's original script, Hamlet presents an all-new, modern rendition that will thrill audiences. In this energised production, the adults of the tragedy take backstage as we follow the lives and perspectives of our new young characters; fast paced and framed within an urban community of youths, Lazarus Theatre introduce a fresh staging of the classic tragedy.

This above all: To thine own self be true.

Hamlet's father is dead, and his mother remarried to his uncle who has just become King. Denmark will never be the same again.

Set within the intense surroundings of a youth group sharing their experiences with the audience, this production will slip into the storytelling of Hamlet to explore the identities and fates of the young characters introduced to us. In a dedicated effort of discovery and fulfilment, the characters conduit Shakespeare's tragedy to uncover who they are and reimagine the monumental play in a ravishing, modern and physical ensemble production.

With only an omnipotent voice representing an eerie adult presence, Lazarus Theatre offers a fresh and diverse cast to unravel this retelling of Shakespeare's tale. At first a trusting presence to share their stories with, this reproduction of Hamlet journeys through the corrupting and mental battles that emerge when young people become manipulated. Exploring the identity of young people and mental health, Hamlet spirals through archaic script, physical dramatics and intricate personalities to uncover the truth within.

Artistic Director of Lazarus Theatre Company, Ricky Dukes, comments, It's cracking to be back for our third production with Southwark Playhouse, this time taking it to the large with Shakespeare's Hamlet! Our striking, exposed, raw, muscular, physical and punchy adaptation will be told from the perspective of the young folk of the play; the adults all gone (sort of).

Lazarus Theatre Company's Hamlet is presented in association with Southwark Playhouse Shakespeare Schools project, which offers over 1000 free tickets to local Southwark Schools.

The ensemble bringing this reimagined tragedy to the stage will be announced soon.